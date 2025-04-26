Share

The issue of election irregularities raises its ugly head once again.

The United Rights of the Malaysian Party (Urimai) was proud to stand in solidarity with the Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) in the Ayer Kuning by-election, which was necessitated by the sudden passing of the former Umno assemblyman.

Our active support for PSM stemmed from our shared opposition to the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led coalition, which includes Umno/BN.

Ayer Kuning is a large constituency that encompasses Bidor, Tapah, and the quiet town of Ayer Kuning itself. The recent by-election was a tough three-cornered contest among PSM, Umno/BN, and Perikatan Nasional (PN). Urimai’s campaign team worked tirelessly to boost support for PSM, particularly among Indian voters, who form approximately 14 percent of the electorate.

Although Indian, Chinese, and Malay voters are scattered across this urban-rural constituency, mobilizing Indian support to deny votes to Umno/BN was a central strategy of our campaign.

Last night, I spoke at two ceramahs—one in the Simpang Tiga area of Bidor and another at PSM’s campaign headquarters in Ayer Kuning.

Prior to my speech in Simpang Tiga, I was informed by locals that the reported number of Indian voters in that area might be inaccurate. Official information suggests that Simpang Tiga houses around 1,400 Indian voters. However, local residents claim there are only about 10 Indian families in the area. This raises serious questions: How could 10 households account for 1,400 registered Indian voters unless each family includes an implausibly large number of eligible individuals?

While I am not accusing anyone of deliberate misinformation, it is worth noting that the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), in a recent statement, claimed that out of the total number of 4,600 registered Indian voters in the constituency, 2,600 Indian voters are expected to support BN. If their confidence is based on flawed or exaggerated data—such as the supposed 1,400 voters in Simpang Tiga—it warrants closer scrutiny.

Urimai will be commissioning independent researchers to investigate the actual number of Indian voters in Simpang Tiga. However, we strongly urge the Election Commission (EC) not to wait for formal complaints to act. The EC should proactively verify and, if necessary, update its electoral rolls to ensure fair play in all elections.

Urimai fully supports the efforts of electoral reform groups like Bersih, who have long called for transparency and fairness in Malaysia’s electoral process. No party—whether in government or opposition—should exploit weaknesses in the system to gain an unfair advantage. In fact, it is in the best interest of all parties, including BN and PN, to demand a clean and accurate electoral roll in Ayer Kuning.

The concerns raised by residents of Simpang Tiga suggest the possibility of voter registration irregularities, including the potential inclusion of outsiders. If the number of Indian voters listed does not align with the actual number of households, something may indeed be amiss.

We call upon the EC to investigate these concerns urgently and ensure that the electoral process in Ayer Kuning reflects the will of genuine constituents—not manufactured majorities.

