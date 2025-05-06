Share

In Malaysia, the question of identity has long been debated, often framed as a tension between ethnic identification and national allegiance. But is there truly a contradiction between being Malay, Chinese, or Indian, and being Malaysian? The answer, from both a sociocultural and civic perspective, is no.

Ethnic identity and national identity can—and do—coexist in Malaysia. A person identifying as both Malay and Malaysian is not expressing a contradiction, but rather acknowledging the layered reality of their identity. The same applies to ethnic Chinese and Indians in Malaysia. Recognizing and maintaining one’s ethnic roots does not diminish one’s status or loyalty as a Malaysian citizen.

Our national identity cards reflect this duality by including both ethnicity and religion, while affirming our citizenship as Malaysians. This reflects the nation’s plural makeup rather than undermining its unity. Being ethnically distinct yet nationally united is the foundation of our multicultural society.

The argument that one must first identify as Malaysian and only secondarily as Malay, Chinese, or Indian is a false binary. Such a hierarchical framing oversimplifies identity and imposes unnecessary constraints. It suggests that ethnic pride somehow detracts from national unity, which is not the case. In fact, a strong ethnic identity can reinforce one’s sense of national belonging, by contributing to the diverse mosaic that defines Malaysia.

Some years ago, the current chairman of Perikatan Nasional, Muhyiddin Yassin, famously stated that he was “Malay first, Malaysian second.” Recently, he has sought to distance himself from that position, now emphasizing his Malaysian identity. But there was no real need for this shift. His earlier statement need not be seen as divisive, if understood properly. Identifying as Malay does not negate his Malaysian-ness. The two identities are not mutually exclusive.

Personally, I am an Indian Tamil by ethnicity and a Malaysian by nationality. My cultural identity enriches, rather than contradicts, my citizenship. The synthetic claim that one must prioritize national identity above ethnic identity—or vice versa—is more political than principled. In reality, both identities can reinforce one another when embraced honestly and inclusively.

Malaysia’s strength lies in its plurality. Our future depends on our ability to recognize that ethnic diversity and national unity are not at odds. They are two sides of the same coin.

