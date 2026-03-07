Share

The minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs under the prime minister’s department Mustapha Sakmud in parliament last December said than there are 1,204,995 Malaysians categorized as in poverty in Malaysia. This represents 3.5% of the Malaysian population. This places Malaysia just below Vietnam in the ASEAN region today.

However, minister Mustapha said that poverty levels are much higher in these figures are higher in Sabah, Kelantan, and Terengganu. This means poverty in Sabah at 6.8% is like Thailand, Kelantan at 12.6% is similar to the Philippines, and poverty in Terengganu at 9.4% is similar to Indonesia. Poverty in Perlis runs at 13.6% which puts it on a par with Cambodia. If you take away the higher salaried civil servants in the above states, the plight of many people in those states is even worse.

Malaysia’s economic growth is not benefitting all regions in a similar manner, and parts of the country are economically falling behind. This is the biggest mistake of five-year plans and budgets. They look after GLCs, the private sector, but generally ignore the informal sector, which represents 55% of the total Malaysian economy. This is where the self-employed and MSMEs are.

IADPs are now missing from the Malaysian development framework

Over the last decades the informal economy has been grossly neglected. You do not see the coordinated rural projects run by special project groups running across ministries anymore. What you see is new GLCs formed to take the responsibility and such up funds for other peoples’ benefit. Integrated Agricultural Development Projects (IADPs) gave way to corridor based GLCs full of political appointments. The IADPs didn’t waste funds and were run by officials who had the wellbeing of local people utmost in their minds. Now politically appointed people want to travel the world on the pretense they are looking for economic models that can be applied to the areas in question.

Education is an important key

The elimination of poverty is not about raising wages in the nation. The eradication of poverty requires facilitating assistance for communities develop culturally friendly entrepreneurship that fits into their communities. Create some value in small communities and this will eventually generate new sources of wealth for isolated communities below the poverty line.

Malaysia rushed out to build public universities that today produce graduates who find it difficult to obtain career jobs suited to their qualifications. The key to reducing rural and fringe urban poverty is by setting up community orientation and culturally friendly entrepreneurially connection vocational education suited to their geographical regions. This requires a complete revision of the objectives of education that no one is talking about.

There needs to be much more focus put into the informal sector in coming budgets and plans. Otherwise, the poverty-stricken parts of Malaysia will hold down and prevent the nation from developing further. Academics, economists, people in the education sector and politicians are not talking about this, preferring to think about AI and Industry 4.0 which has little or no application for those living in poverty.