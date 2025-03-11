‘Europe is now a dictatorship’ – Georgescu
Romania’s presidential frontrunner has been barred from attempting to run for office again
Romanian presidential favorite Calin Georgescu has branded the EU a “dictatorship” and stated that his country is “under tyranny,” in response to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) in Bucharest shooting down his candidacy for an upcoming election re-run.
The BEC dismissed Georgescu’s bid late on Sunday, citing his allegedly “anti-democratic” and “extremist” stance. According to a ruling published on Sunday evening, Georgescu had “failed to comply with the rules of the electoral procedure, violating the very obligation… to defend democracy.”
The presidential hopeful, who was a clear favorite in the upcoming election and was polling between 40% and 45%, strongly condemned the decision.
“A direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide! I have one message left! If democracy in Romania falls, the entire democratic world will fall! This is just the beginning. It’s that simple! Europe is now a dictatorship; Romania is under tyranny!” Georgescu wrote on X.
The BEC ruling has prompted scuffles between Georgescu’s supporters and law enforcement outside the electoral board. The protesters tried to breach police barriers erected around the building, with the law enforcement responding with tear gas and pepper spray.
Georgescu, a critic of NATO and the EU and an opponent of aiding Ukraine, made the headlines last November when he scored a surprise victory in the first round of presidential election, receiving 23% of the votes. The result, however, was promptly annulled by Romania’s Constitutional Court, which cited “irregularities” in the candidate’s campaign and intelligence reports claiming Russian meddling.
Preliminary findings of an investigation reportedly indicated that the “irregularities” stemmed from the actions of a consulting firm associated with the ruling pro-Western National Liberal Party (PNL). The firm had presumably sought to derail another candidate but accidentally boosted Georgescu instead.
Romanian media also reported that Georgescu was suspected of breaking campaign finance laws by not disclosing donations from wealthy businessmen.
Last month, Georgescu was arrested and charged with “promoting fascist, racist, or xenophobic ideologies” and plotting “anti-constitutional acts.” The politician has dismissed all the accusations as politically motivated, claiming that was being targeted by the Romanian “deep state,” and asked US President Donald Trump for help.
Russia has denied attempting to influence the elections in Romania. “We have repeatedly rejected these baseless speculations and are stating it again: Russia has no habit of meddling in the affairs of others,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakhharova told reporters earlier this week.
RT 9th March 2025
Europe has long struggled to establish a consistent and universal definition of democracy, a challenge compounded by its historical actions. Its conduct in former colonies, alongside its support for dictatorships and totalitarian regimes—such as Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the apartheid governments of South Africa and Rhodesia—reveals a pattern of contradiction. This hypocrisy extends to Asia, where Europe backed authoritarian regimes like those of Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines and Suharto in Indonesia.
Western Europe also turned a blind eye to the brutal execution of Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife Elena, who were killed by a firing squad without a fair trial or the opportunity to defend themselves. This act plunged Romania—and other nations in similar circumstances—into chaos reminiscent of the Dark Ages, despite earlier promises of the benefits of a free and democratic society.
In collaboration with figures like the Bush family, the Clintons, and George Soros, Europe participated in the systematic plunder of former Soviet states, stripping them of valuable assets. Meanwhile, Israel, acting as Europe’s proxy in the Middle East, served as a financial hub for the profiteers who exploited these collapsed regimes.
Romania may eventually restore order, but Europe will bear the burden of hosting the opportunists and criminals who contributed to its looting and destruction. These individuals, having joined the pillaging of their own country, may demand financial support from Europe—or, failing that, resort to gangsterism and further exploitation across the continent. They are likely to settle there once the current Romanian government falters.
Why are RT sourced articles published here? Are they not too tainted by their well recognised anti-west, anti-democratic stance? Might as well also publish articles by Fox News.