Nurul Izzah Anwar defeated Rafizi Ramli in a vote for the deputy president’s position in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR). It was a well publicised fight for the position, on major news portals all week. Yet Nurul, according to CAN Asia was only able to garner 9,808 votes out of 30,000 voters. Rafizi’s vote hasn’t been officially released at this time. There are reports Rafizi received 3,866. By the look of it, more than half the eligible voters in this major contest, didn’t even turn out to vote.

A 42.7% turnout to vote

But congratulations Nurul, you have a major job ahead of you. As deputy president, Nurul will be PKR election director, under current PKR rules. There are three elections coming up under her management. First will be the Sabah state election, where PKR has 2 seats out of 73. Then comes Melaka where PKR has no seats, and then Johor, where PKR has 1 out of 56 seats.

Then come 2027, Nurul has the general election ahead of her. PKR currently holds 31 seats, a far cry from the 40+ seats the party had a decade ago.

Anwar Ibrahim may have to move back to his old seat of Pematang Puah to even stay in parliament. Dr Zaliha Mustafa’s seat of Sekijang is in danger, it’s going to be 50-50 for Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, and Chang Lih Kang risks losing his seat to Bersatu. Fahmi Fadzil, the no. 1 winner on the central committee will have a tough fight in Nurul’s old seat of Lembah Pantai, which she abandoned for Pematang Puah that she lost. Deputy minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir is in danger down in Johor Bahru, and Ramanan Ramakrishnan could well lose his seat in Sungai Buloh.

Then, another problem is finding a seat for Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Fauziah Salleh, and Sarawathy Kandasami. There are senators with limited terms, there political futures are all at stake.

This will be so high-stakes, the future of her father’s tenure as prime minister on the line.

PKR risks losing enough seats to make the party irrelevant after the next election. It’s an understatement to say the job is really ahead of her. With Rafizi gone, PKR’s strategist is gone. Election strategy is all in the family now.

The vote for Nurul shows there is a lot of apathy in PKR now, based upon the figures that were given. To mobilise PKR for 4 elections will be a big task.

