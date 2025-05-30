Share

There is practically no data on excess deaths in Malaysia for the last three years. Excess death rates have ballooned across the world since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022. No journalists have investigated and written about the subject. When the writer brought the subject up back in 2023, the medical magazine CodeBlue ran an OpEd denying any excess deaths at all. Very strange for an online journal that espouses its mission to seek the truth and serve as a peoples’ advocate.

The bottom line is that the only source of data available to the public, and considered credible is OurWorldinData. This source of statistics defines excess deaths as = Number of reported deaths - Number of expected deaths. Excess mortality goes beyond confirmed COVID-19 fatalities by capturing all deaths above a projected baseline, including indirect deaths from pandemic-related disruptions.

In the data, excess deaths between June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2024 fluctuates from 6-23 percent. The majority of excess in Malaysia runs around 16 percent.

This is a massive number of excess deaths in Malaysia, a figure that correlates with excess death rates in many similar countries. If there is any validity in the futures above there is now a health epidemic in Malaysia of greater risk to the population than the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like just about every other country Malaysia is ignoring the issue. The media is not even mentioning the issue, even though there is a potential national health emergency.

Excess deaths is the silent emergency, ignored by all. You can access the data here and compare it with other countries through the graphic generator.

