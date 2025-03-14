Share

Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2025 – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced that the role of JAKIM (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) will be expanded beyond Islamic religious and legal matters to include economic affairs, digital programs, and educational curricula. While this move aims to instill Islamic values, it has raised concerns among non-Muslims who fear that religious authority may become too deeply involved in the nation's administrative affairs.

As a multi-religious nation, Malaysia has always prided itself on harmony and mutual respect among its diverse religious communities. However, as government policies increasingly lean toward favoring one religion, questions arise among non-Muslims: Where do we stand?

**Borneo States' Perspective: A Different Approach**

In the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak, the sentiment is somewhat different. Many here would not mind if this idea of expanding JAKIM's role is meant for West Malaysia only. The Borneo states prefer a professional, merit-based approach to managing the aspects and systems mentioned—economic affairs, digital programs, and educational curricula. This reflects the unique cultural and religious diversity of Sabah and Sarawak, where governance has traditionally been more secular and inclusive.

**Balancing Islamic Values and Neutrality in Governance**

Anwar emphasized that this move is not intended to strengthen Islamic dominance but to ensure that Muslims receive proper education and guidance. However, the key question that needs to be addressed is: Should a government agency based on Islam determine policies that affect all Malaysians, including non-Muslims?

Non-Muslims also contribute significantly to the nation's economy, education, and culture. If JAKIM is given a role in shaping national policies, wouldn't it be fair to consider non-Muslim perspectives to ensure a more inclusive administration?

**Religion-Based Governance: Growing Concerns?**

This move has sparked debates among interfaith groups and civil society organizations. Many non-Muslim communities worry that the expansion of Islamic institutions' roles in national policies could erode the spirit of governmental neutrality and make policies more inclined toward Islam, even in non-religious matters.

The Malaysian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, yet an increasing number of non-Muslims feel that their concerns are often sidelined. If the goal is inclusivity, wouldn't it be fair to provide an equal platform for other religious communities so that government policies truly reflect the diversity of the people?

**Avoiding One-Sided Narratives**

While Islamic education and values are important to the Malays, Malaysia is not an Islamic theocracy but a multi-religious nation. If the government intends to expand the influence of religious institutions in economic and educational sectors, it must also provide equal space for non-Muslim voices.

Rather than focusing solely on how Islam is integrated into governance, the government must also consider the sentiments of non-Muslims when policies appear to favor one group over others. True harmony is not about reinforcing the dominance of one side but ensuring fairness for all.

Malaysia must tread carefully on this issue. A nation built on diversity cannot favor one community while neglecting the sensitivities of others. If national unity is a priority, then all religious communities must be given a place in the process of discussion and policy-making. This includes respecting the unique perspectives of the Borneo states, which advocate for merit-based professionalism in governance.

Daniel John Jambun

President Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

Robert Pei

President Sabah Sarawak Rights Australian New Zealand (SSRANZ)

Vun Lee Sen

President Party Bumi Kenyalang Sarawak (PBK)

Moses Anap

President Republic of Sabah North Borneo (RSNB)

Jovilis Majami

President Persatuan Pembangunan Sosial Komuniti Sabah (BANGUN)

Paul Rajah

Human Right Activist Sarawak

Ricky Ganang

Penasihat Forum Adat Masyarakat Dataran Tansh Tinggi (FORMADAT)

Cleftus Stephen Mojingol

President Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumpun Dayak Sabah (PKRDS)

