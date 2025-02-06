Explaining Trump's Gaza Bravado
If you take Trump at face value, his Gaza proposal is totally unrealistic. Trump is a master showman and is aiming to get other offers from the Arab States over Gaza.
We have to ask the question what is Trump really aiming for?
Look at Trump through the metaphor of theatre.
The Israelis did this once before following the horrible Sabra and Chatilla masscres of 1982 which they egineered. It caused worldwide outrage an caused them to be totally isolated and rejected by eve their own the world over. Then Chancellor of Austria, Bruno Kreisky himself a Jew called Menchem Begin the then prime minister of Israel on whose shoulders laid responsibility for that massacre " A Polish Grocer and a Butcher".
The Italians and their Jewry were less diplomatic and restraained. Enrico Berliguer a far left trade uion leader led a march through Rome where members of the Unio and their sympathisers yelled "Jews to the Ovens".
To take the edge off the hatred directed at them and the heat on their army Begin called on Ronald Reagan to sned a peace keeping force to the region and agreed to move his troops behind the Litany river. It was a clever move by Israel whosse losses in Beirut was far greaterr than they had disclosed.
Being a small nation every death and permanent injury impacts disproportionately on a state with a near zero population growth and growing number of refusniks who saw their government as bloody minded remnants of the Holocaust with no vision for the future at all.
Reagand and the French government bought into the Israeli trap to stop the carnag agaist a weary and dwindling IDF in Beirut fighting a war of attrition that would destroy them.
The Hezbollah (a creation of Israel to fght the Suni Dominated PLO, turned on them. They sent in two female bombers in trucks to blow up the early 1000 force of Americas and Frenchmen in Beirut It was 1983. A total of 350 (299 died on the spot- an additional 51 later from the bombing) the US and French forces were killed on the spot.
The psychological devastatio and demoralization of the US people and their forces just 10 years after their humiliating defeat in Vietnam became too much to bear for many. The US ad France pulled out their troops from Beirut soo after.
America anger grew when it ws discvered that the Israelis knew of and actively encouraged the bomb maker who was kow to them in Beirut. But they did not share that intelligence with either the Franch or the Americas.
Israel won reprieve from its mission in Lebanon. It was costly and they knew they could not last much longer against the PLO and combined Islamic forces arrayed agaist them.
Now nearly 40 years since that event, Donald Trump is playing once more into the same Israeli strategy to drag them into the theatre of the Gaza coflict because they have in truth been devastated by the forces of Hezbollah and Hamas unlike ever before.
Israel is recruiting North Easter Indians, Christians, who they say are in fact are one of their lost tribes. They can't recruit Euopean Jews any more and the pool to fish from is drying up fast.
Once the Americans go in they are likely to face the same disasters Reagan in his vanity (just like Trump) faced in Beirut in 1983. The Israelis will look like a peaceful bunch and Trump the Strongman he portrays himself to be.
If there is one thing the West has never learned from its past mistakes, it is that they've never learned from their past mistakes.