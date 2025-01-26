Morning Session of Urimai National Leadership Retreat

The narrative surrounding Gerakan’s performance in the 2023 Penang state election raises questions about its responsibility for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition’s shortcomings.

While Gerakan’s historical baggage might complicate its position, its role in drawing Chinese support to PN should not be dismissed outright.

Greater respect and integration within the coalition could enhance its contribution in future elections.

However, discussions are emerging about PN’s potential shift toward forging alliances with Indian voters and organizations, particularly in Penang, where Indians constitute 12% of the electorate.

In constituencies like Perai, where Indian voters make up 35% of the electorate, their support could be pivotal.

Dissatisfaction with the PH-led Madani government among Chinese voters, as reflected in low turnouts during the Sungei Bakap and Mahkota by-elections, could push voters to explore alternatives.

Yet, PN appears to see untapped potential in the Indian electorate, whose discontent with the ruling coalition has also been evident.

Reports of informal talks between PAS and the Indian-based Urimai party suggest a preliminary effort to test the viability of a Malay-Indian political pact.

While no formal electoral arrangements have been made, such cooperation could serve as a template for broader alliances at the national level.

PAS’s interest in working with Indian voters in Penang aligns with its strategy to diversify support within PN’s broader framework.

As political dynamics evolve, the potential of a PN-Urimai partnership could redefine electoral strategies in key constituencies.

This tentative collaboration represents not only a tactical move but also an experiment in creating a new political model that may resonate beyond Penang.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

