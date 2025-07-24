Share

I am more than amazed—indeed, shocked—that what was earlier announced by the Prime Minister as an extraordinary gift to Malaysians has turned out to be nothing more than a set of pathetic sweeteners to tide over the present unpopularity of the Madani government.

These sweeteners come in the form of an RM100 cash gift via MyKad, a few cents reduction in petrol prices, a public holiday on September 15 (a day before Malaysia Day), an assurance of no toll hike for 10 highways, and the intake of 4,000 doctors into public hospitals.

What was touted as an extraordinary and surprise gift by Anwar has turned out to be a miserable response to the real problems faced by the government.

The RM100 handout essentially redirects taxpayer funds to the entire population, without sensitivity to the socioeconomic divide. For the poor, RM100 means something—but for the rich, it’s merely a drop in the bucket. One wonders who advised Anwar to distribute the same amount to all, regardless of their financial standing.

Reducing petrol prices by six cents, after significant increases over the years, offers little relief. It feels like a token gesture—first raise the prices, then reduce them slightly. Why wasn’t there any mention of a diesel price reduction, especially since diesel is vital for small entrepreneurs and business operators who depend on four-wheel-drive vehicles?

Malaysia already has one of the highest numbers of public holidays in the world. What is the justification for adding another day off? This extra holiday may appeal to the unproductive, but certainly not to hardworking Malaysians and foreign investors, particularly the Japanese, who are reportedly frustrated by Malaysia’s holiday culture and its effect on national productivity.

Toll charges remain high, with no real prospect of toll abolition, even though many operators may have long recouped their investments. It’s senseless to maintain toll charges when these could have been removed years ago, with maintenance responsibilities handed to the Public Works Department. Highway privatization has largely benefited the wealthy and politically connected. So much for the reformist Madani government.

The intake of 4,000 doctors is a welcome step, but it comes too late. The government is acting only after many doctors have left the public sector for private practice or abroad—especially to countries like Singapore, which offer better compensation packages.

Anwar’s package of sweeteners may have a temporary effect. The gullible may believe he is doing a great job, especially as cheerleaders eagerly market the package nationwide. But many suspect Anwar’s motivations are more about prolonging his stay in power than genuinely addressing the people’s welfare.

The emergence of a united front of political parties outside the government is clearly troubling for both the administration and Anwar. The “Turun Anwar” rally planned for July 26 in Kuala Lumpur—and similar rallies elsewhere—is certainly causing concern.

The timing of these sweeteners seems suspicious, coming just days before the planned rally. It appears to be a calculated move to diffuse public anger. Anwar’s call for the opposition to table a vote of no-confidence in Parliament—knowing full well they lack the numbers—is likely another ploy to buy time and distract from public dissatisfaction, using this package to sway the rakyat.

Malaysians across all sectors want real structural reforms, not superficial sweeteners. Anwar’s so-called extraordinary announcement is a pathetic attempt to mask the administration’s failure to deliver on reforms. The rakyat still face pressing issues: lack of institutional reform, judicial interference, rampant corruption, selective prosecution, rising costs of living, and an inefficient bureaucracy.

As someone remarked, the July 26 rally has already achieved partial success—forcing Anwar to act, albeit with a half-hearted response. It signals that all is not well within the administration.

