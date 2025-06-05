Share

Fahmi Fadzil was born into a privileged family of high placed civil servants. Fahmi studied chemical engineering in the United States and returned to become a writer/actor and theatre performer. He also pioneered interview shows in Malaysia with the Fairly Current Show.

Fahmi joined PKR in 2010 and became an activist focused on reducing racial tensions through art. In 2013, Fahmi became Nurul Izzah Anwar’s secretary in Lembah Pantai, after she won the seat in the 2013 general election. Fahmi became the PKR communications director and wrote a column in The Star. In 2018, Fahmi won the seat of Lembah Pantai, after Nurul moved to the ‘family’ seat of Permatang Puah. Fahmi held his seat in GE15 and became the minister for communications in Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet.

Although, Fahmi gave assurances he would not curb any freedom of expression, he has plunged Malaysia into a suppressive era of self-censorship in the mainstream and portal media. Much of this has come through Fahmi’s own micro-management, through talking to editors on a daily basis. Readers can see dramatic changes in the content most news portals now carry. Fahmi has also been responsible for cancelling music festivals, and international artists. Fahmi has also been appointed the official government spokesperson.

UMNO-PKR ‘cold war’

There is an undeclared ‘cold war’ going on between UMNO and PKR. The winner will have more seats in the Dewan Rakyat than the other, and become the senior party, and thus will covert the prime ministerial position. We can see a glimpse of this ‘cold war’ with UMNO demanding another ministry after Tengku Zafrul Aziz resigned from UMNO and has applied for membership in PKR.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is under the purview of the Ministry for Communication. Yes, the government is actually operates as a group of feudal-like empires, under the control by their respected ministers and political appointees. One might remember Samy Vellu and his control of the Public Works Department (JKR), then an MIC bastion.

Well, Fahmi has been well looked after by his UMNO friends. While Fahmi has been playing up the seriousness of the 3Rs, the MCMC has been freely persecuting those, who it believes needs to be persecuted. Putting it very lightly, the MCMC has been an over-zealous implementor of this policy.

It just so happens that one of the major reasons the Madani government is so unpopular (after lack of reforms and economic hardship) is because of the dramatism of 3R enforcement. People are being intimidated and shamed through the media coverage of MCMC activities. This may intimidate those who the MCMC pick up, but at the same time is destroying PKR’s popularity.

This is costing PKR support in the Madani government. Fahmi is actually one of the chief people who is destroying PKR support. One has to ask why is the MCMC so heavy handed? Stupidity, or a clear intention of creating unpopularity of the Madani government?

So, is Fahmi so stupid, in which case he shouldn’t be a minister, or wittingly or unwittingly supporting a clandestine campaign to undermine his boss, Anwar Ibrahim?

The above questions require serious thought.

Fahmi needs to consider where his loyalties lie. Anwar will cotton onto the damage being done, where Fahmi could easily become the scapegoat. Fahmi may only be saved by the lack of PKR MPs in the Dewan Rakyat. Fahmi’s behaviour is putting Anwar into a position where he must move Fahmi to stop the damage being done to PKR. He must work for PKR, rather than UMNO interests.

The party components of the Madani government are far from being lovey-dovey.

Subscribe Below: