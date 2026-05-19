Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
5h

Well well we are talking about a government that assisted and engaged willing locals from Malaysia's 'educated' elite, many of whom were 'educated' in the UK to destabilize the Malaysian government in an effort to usher in a Regime Change funded and scripted government of underperformers and stooges, using them to defame first then forge evidence against a former prime minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

What goes round comes round.

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