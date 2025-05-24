Murray Hunter

Alex Li
4h

In all matters of justice upon which the party is named - justice must not only be done but seen to be done; as the leader/parent oughn’t he step in and make the strategic withdrawal? After all the VP leadership election being over, what is there to prove anymore? To found another dynasty ? What meaning is attached to “Bershih”, “change”? As it stands , History will not be kind!

