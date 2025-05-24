Share

In a development that many predicted—but few openly acknowledged—the daughter of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Nurul Izzah, clinched the deputy president’s post at the recent PKR party congress held in Johor Bahru. While the position was contested, the outcome has reignited criticism of entrenched family politics within Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Despite the contest, Rafizi Ramli—a popular and reform-minded figure in the party—was no match for the formidable political weight carried by the Anwar family name. For nearly 15,000 delegates who voted, Nurul’s familial ties appeared to overshadow merit, experience, and policy.

Her victory and that of her political allies underscore the long-standing concern that PKR, a party born out of the “Reformasi” movement, has strayed from its founding ideals. Ironically, it now reflects the very traits it once vowed to dismantle: nepotism, patronage, and personality cults. The party hierarchy remains strikingly dynastic, with Anwar as president, his wife Wan Azizah as party advisor, and now their daughter as deputy president. As the old Sri Lankan political saying goes, “Family planning is complete.”

Anwar, in his keynote address, justified extending the term of controversial Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki, asserting it was necessary to pursue “big fish” in the fight against corruption. Yet, glaring omissions remain. No action has been taken in the massive Sabah corruption scandal or against individuals with close links to the prime minister himself. The MACC under Anwar’s administration has grown more politicized than ever before—weaponized, some say, against opposition figures, dissenters, and even estates of the deceased.

This erosion of democratic principles and institutional integrity has sparked disillusionment among Malaysians, especially within the Indian community. Once hopeful that Anwar’s ascent to power would translate into fairer policies and long-overdue recognition of their contributions, many now feel betrayed. The community, which has long sacrificed for the development of the nation, continues to be marginalized.

Perhaps the clearest symbol of this alienation was the recent forced demolition of a 130-year-old Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur—a move widely condemned as insensitive and reflective of the government’s majoritarian tilt. Despite its “Madani” branding, this so-called reform government appears more interested in preserving power than advancing inclusivity or justice.

As the gap between rhetoric and reality widens, so too does public frustration. The grand promises of reform have largely remained rhetorical flourishes. The “reformasi” slogan, once a battle cry for change, now rings hollow amid the realities of nepotism and political expediency.

With internal dissent brewing and external pressures mounting, one must wonder: can this coalition government survive a full term? Or are the distant echoes of political upheaval—those “war drums”—signaling the coming of yet another regime change?

