FBI turns over details of 5,000 employees who worked on Jan 6 cases
The US Justice Department reportedly demanded the agency hand over the names of the “core team” that handled the investigations
The FBI has complied with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) demand to hand over the details of over 5,000 employees involved in investigations related to the January 6 riots, CNN reported on Tuesday. In response, FBI agents have sued to protect the identities of the agents involved, due to concerns about persecution.
The January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots involved thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump rallying in Washington DC to try to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people were killed as a result of the unrest, and some 140 police officers were injured. More than 1,500 people were charged with federal crimes following investigations into the incident. Trump signed two executive orders the first day of his second term, commuting the sentences of 14 people connected to the riots and pardoning all others convicted, as well as ordering to end the “weaponization of the federal government.”
In line with DOJ demands, the FBI handed over the ID numbers, job titles and roles in the January 6 investigations of more than 5,000 employees, but withheld their names, CNN reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove has accused the agency of “insubordination,” for refusing to turn over the agents’ names, according to an internal email seen by a number of media outlets. Bove has repeatedly requested the FBI “identify the core team” involved in the January 6 investigation, Politico wrote on Wednesday, quoting the document.
In light of this, the DOJ passed down a directive to “obtain a complete data set,” which the department can “reliably pare down to the core team that will be the focus of the weaponization review pursuant to the Executive Order,” Bove reportedly wrote. The goal is not to prosecute those “who simply followed orders,” but to find “those who acted with corrupt or partisan intent,” defied FBI leadership or “exercised discretion in weaponizing the FBI,” Bove reportedly demanded.
FBI agents anonymously brought two federal cases against the DOJ and acting US Attorney General James McHenry on Tuesday, suing to protect the identities of up to 6,000 employees from potential persecution.
“Plaintiffs reasonably fear” that the information submitted by the agency could be published, “thus placing themselves and their families in immediate danger of retribution” from people convicted in the January 6 cases, a class-action lawsuit brought by 9 anonymous FBI agents against McHenry states.
“The very act of compiling lists of persons who worked on matters that upset Donald Trump is retaliatory in nature,” the case documents said.
RT - 6th February 2025
A further comment to my earlier posting below. FBI nominee likely to be appointed to the position soon as FBI Director, Kash Patel has indicated to a republican senator he is close to, that he already has possession of a number of highly classified documents and files seized from the DoJ which have not been redacted and contains the names of several paid agents of the DoJ, the Clinton Foundation and the NED in Malaysia. Interesting times ahead. Washington is abuzz with the fear of those involved in Regime Change and their handlers there.
On a further and private complaint which the Trump admistration has already agreed to look into closely, is a complaint against Loretta Lynch the corrupt Clinton appointee who headed the DoJ "investigation" into the DS Najib and 1MDB matter leading to the conviction of former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.
The investigation by the Trump admistration has already begun looking into the files and peresonal/ private communication of Loretta Lynch, Assistant Attorney General Leslie R. Caldwell of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Eileen M. Decker of the Central District of California, FBI Deputy Director Andrew G. McCabe and Chief Richard Weber of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI).
The DoJ team led by Lynch confiscated and seized several valuable works of art worth tens of millions of dollars which they alleged (without proof) was purchased by Reza from the proceeds of crime (being the alleged theft of 1MDB funds). Reza is the step son of former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Nazib Razak.
A Malaysian court convicted Najib Razak on a number of charges relating to an alleged misappropriatio of a billion MYR$ from the Malaysia sovereign fund ,a charge he denied and in which the prosecution failed to satisfy even the most basic of evidentiary standards even by Malaysian law. Najib was denied a lawyer of his chioce in the matter