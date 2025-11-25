Share

An extreme low-pressure system came across the Southern Thai peninsula on November 20. Most citizens living within Hat Yai did not expect floods this year, like last year. However, by the evening of November 21 flood waters very quickly rose through river and canal-ways overflowing across Hat Yai city by surprise. Local authorities had been slow to warn residents to evacuate to higher ground, leaving many households to lose their belongings in their homes and cars and motorbikes being caught in the flood waters. Unfortunately, early warning systems failed this time.

The early part of the flood was partly exacerbated by the controlled release of water from upstream retention systems and canals, which functioned similarly to dam gates. Khlong Rian Retention basin located upstream of Hat Yai in the U-Ta Khao watershed, reached full capacity due to intense runoff from the Khao Kho Hong and Khlong Plo basins. Authorities were forced to open gates and release overflow water into downstream channels, including Khlong Mae Rian and Khlong Sam Sip Met, to avoid embankment breaches. This released water combined with local rainfall, causing flash flooding in central Hat Yai areas like Roads 1–3, Sanehanusorn, and the Sri Phuwanart underpass. Construction work at U-Tapao dam may have slowed down water flow from Na Mom.

Today is Tuesday November 25 and a second surge of flooding has hit the city overnight with flood waters rising once again. Many residents hit by the floods are now homeless and residents in two-story dwellings are trapped upstairs without food, water, and electricity. Some have not eaten for 4 days now, or relied on what little food they had available. The batteries of mobile phones have died, where communications have been cut off with friends, relatives and authorities. There is a worry disease could break out if the flood waters don’t subside soon. There are dead animal caucuses floating through the waters. The need for food is far beyond what authorities can provide, where transporting supplies to where they are needed most is extremely difficult. The army is now in full swing.

Hat Yai is no stranger to floods. The city is located within a floodplain into Songkhla Lake. Last year at the same time there was an extraordinary flood, where homes that weren’t usually flooded came under water. The biggest flood in many peoples’ memory was the 2010 floods were are devastating as the present flood. However, the 2010 flood lasted only a couple of days. Since 2010, a new mass-drainage system was constructed along the U-Tapao Canal which many believed would carry away most water from the city. There was an overwhelming confidence by residents Hat Yai would not flood.

Hat Yai has an inherent problem in that the city was built where floods waters from a number of surrounding districts including Na Mom and Sadao would have to pass through before flowing into Songkhla Lake. There have been 6 major floods in Hat Yai since 1975. The flood in the year 2000 was considered the worst in Thai history with 497mm rainfall over a couple of days. This latest flood is in the realm of 500-750mm. Memories of the 2010 floods are still fresh in the minds of most residents. Unlike the 1975 floods which claimed 18 lives, no deaths have been reported so far.

Some 250,000 people has been drastically affected from the current flood. There are another 200,000 people stranded in villages outside the city. This is a logistical nightmare for authorities with the army coming into the city to assist only last night. Thailand’s flag ship the HTMS Chakri Naruebet, a helicopter flat-top is now stationed of the coast of Songkhla to offer helicopter support with specialist teams. A makeshift hospital is being set up as Hat Yai Hospital and some district hospitals have been flooded.

The rain is not expected to stop until Thursday when the low-pressure system will move out into the Bay of Bengal. Many areas are expected to remain flooded for days after this. Roads in and out of Hat Yai are mostly cut off from the floods and there are at least 4,000 Malaysian tourists stranded in hotels across the city. Although still in operation, Hat Yai International Airport is full of stranded travelers, trains and buses have stopped operation.

The damage caused by these ongoing floods are expected to take weeks to clear, with many one-story houses rendered un-usable due to water damage. This flood is already being termed “The Great Flood” being the most severe in 25 years may dampen real estate developments in flood prone areas in the future. The prices of real estate in such areas are expected to substantially devalue with a market downturn. This will reshape the future development of Hat Yai. There are estimates that Hat Yai is losing Baht 1.5 billion per day due to the floods in lost business. Crops in surrounding areas have been totally destroyed which will leave farmers without incomes over the coming months.

Surrounding provinces like Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phattalung, and Trang are also badly affected from the low-pressure system pushing government resources to the limit.

My home on Saturday November 22

My car was parked on higher ground.