Comment: Below is the latest report on FMT about the CMI case, which is now going on in the Shah Alam High Court. CMI has for a number of years been selling unaccredited certificates, packed as degree+certificate, through a number of local universities. After, this was exposed CMI made the decision to sue for conspiracy against those who exposed the certification issue. This case is being made by CMI, even though the Ministry of Higher Education, after an inquiry has instructed CMI to seek accreditation from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

However, the CMI case has been supported with affidavits full of untruths, amounting to perjury. The case is getting more peculiar, where the lawyer for the claimant CMI has been paid to lodge a false police report and report to the MCMC. So, this case has a lawyer Zul Rafique, which is representing CMI, and has conspired with CMI to damage the respondents by lodging false police and MCMC reports.

The lawyer Zul Rafique may well end up being both the lawyer for the claimant CMI, and also a party to the case, as a witness for the respondent.

FMT:

The High Court in Shah Alam has dismissed an application by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) to have claims of perjury made against a member of its senior management expunged from a defamation lawsuit brought by economist Geoffrey Williams.

On Wednesday, Judicial Commissioner Hazizah Kassim refused to strike out the allegations from Williams’s court documents, as well as claims of witness tampering made against three high-ranking individuals in CMI.

Hazizah said the claims of perjury and witness tampering were relevant to the case, and must be heard in full.

Trial of the suit is scheduled to take place in August 2026.

Williams is suing CMI, a chartered professional body for management and leadership based in London, and three of its officials for defamation.

He is also a defendant in another defamation suit brought by the UK charity and its Malaysian-based subsidiary in the Shah Alam High Court, which will be heard in September next year.

Williams has a separate defamation lawsuit against a former chairman of CMI’s Malaysian regional board which has been transferred from the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur and will be heard together with his suit against CMI.

Meanwhile, the lead lawyer acting for CMI and all related parties in the three suits has been officially withdrawn from the case by her firm.

This comes after a complaint was raised that she had lodged a police report against one of the parties to the suit last year.

FMT understands that the report was filed on June 3 last year, one day before CMI’s defamation suit was filed, raising concerns about a potential breach of the Legal Profession (Practice and Etiquette) Rules 1976.

CMI’s solicitors have denied any wrongdoing on the lawyer’s part, pointing out that the police report had been made on their client’s instructions.

CMI’s lawsuit stems from allegations it was selling certificates which do not have accreditation in Malaysia. CMI claims it does not need accreditation from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

According to CMI, the higher education ministry inquired into the matter in April last year.

The ministry has since referred the matter to MQA which is reviewing the validity of CMI certificates offered through Malaysian universities.

