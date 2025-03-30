Author and historian Ng Sze Chieh says following the May 13 riots some youths were driven to communism by a desperation to right perceived wrongs rather than any conviction in the ideology.

Rex Tan

Disillusioned in the aftermath of the May 13 race riots by the socio-economic shifts brought about by the New Economic Policy (NEP), youths in the 1970s turned to communism to advocate change, a historian has claimed.

Ng Sze Chieh said many former low-ranking cadres of the Malayan Communist Party (MCP) had become deeply troubled by the racial realignment taking shape during this turbulent era.

Ng, an assistant professor at New Era University College specialising in Southeast Asian history, also said his research showed that these guerrillas were part of the second communist insurgency, which spanned from 1972 to 1989.

“These people witnessed the May 13 riots, or at least they heard of it. They were angry at the NEP.

“They felt the plan had deviated from the original promise of Malaysia, which is a multiracial and equitable society,” Ng, with Murray Hunter co-author of the book “Narratives from Piyamit: Life Stories at the End of the Revolution” — told FMT.

On May 13, 1969, racial riots broke out in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and several other towns across Peninsular Malaysia following heated parades that took place after a general election.

The nationwide crisis led to the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of Parliament until the following year and the introduction of the NEP outlining preferential affirmative action for the Bumiputera communities.

Ng described these former guerrillas as “hot-blooded” teenagers, caught up in the revolutionary fervour of the time, amid a backdrop of global upheaval marked by the 1970s recession, the Middle East oil crisis, and China’s Cultural Revolution.

He said they easily accepted offers made by MCP’s underground agents to abscond into the northern border of Peninsular Malaysia based on an alternative vision for the country premised on communist ideals.

“The May 13 riots revealed cracks in local society. The government tried to fix it with the NEP, but these young people saw themselves and their families suffering under it.

“So they felt they wanted to fight against this change, and when those agents came about and encouraged them (to join the communist force), they said ‘yes’.

“They felt they had nothing to lose because the country was heading down a path they didn’t wish to see and wanted to change it.”

Ng said the decision to leave their hometowns to become guerrillas was driven more by a desperation to right perceived wrongs than by their conviction in communism.

“They only knew that they wanted to change the country, and that was how it was supposed to be done. It was a time in Malaysia when political and social upheavals were very common.”

Ng said his interviewees showed no particular ideological fervour. They simply wanted to be part of a movement greater than themselves.

“To sacrifice one’s life for an ideal was a move only possible in the sociopolitical backdrop of the post-May 13 years and of the NEP decades in Malaysia,” he said.

Published under Gerakbudaya’s imprint, Strategic Information and Research Development Centre (SIRD), “Narratives from Piyamit” can be purchased online or in its physical store.

