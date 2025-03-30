FMT: May 13 tragedy influenced youths to turn to communism, says historian
Ng Sze Chieh finds that several former Malayan Communist Party cadres joined up out of disillusionment with the post 1970 social-economic realignment.
Author and historian Ng Sze Chieh says following the May 13 riots some youths were driven to communism by a desperation to right perceived wrongs rather than any conviction in the ideology.
Rex Tan
Disillusioned in the aftermath of the May 13 race riots by the socio-economic shifts brought about by the New Economic Policy (NEP), youths in the 1970s turned to communism to advocate change, a historian has claimed.
Ng Sze Chieh said many former low-ranking cadres of the Malayan Communist Party (MCP) had become deeply troubled by the racial realignment taking shape during this turbulent era.
Ng, an assistant professor at New Era University College specialising in Southeast Asian history, also said his research showed that these guerrillas were part of the second communist insurgency, which spanned from 1972 to 1989.
“These people witnessed the May 13 riots, or at least they heard of it. They were angry at the NEP.
“They felt the plan had deviated from the original promise of Malaysia, which is a multiracial and equitable society,” Ng, with Murray Hunter co-author of the book “Narratives from Piyamit: Life Stories at the End of the Revolution” — told FMT.
On May 13, 1969, racial riots broke out in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and several other towns across Peninsular Malaysia following heated parades that took place after a general election.
The nationwide crisis led to the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of Parliament until the following year and the introduction of the NEP outlining preferential affirmative action for the Bumiputera communities.
Ng described these former guerrillas as “hot-blooded” teenagers, caught up in the revolutionary fervour of the time, amid a backdrop of global upheaval marked by the 1970s recession, the Middle East oil crisis, and China’s Cultural Revolution.
He said they easily accepted offers made by MCP’s underground agents to abscond into the northern border of Peninsular Malaysia based on an alternative vision for the country premised on communist ideals.
“The May 13 riots revealed cracks in local society. The government tried to fix it with the NEP, but these young people saw themselves and their families suffering under it.
“So they felt they wanted to fight against this change, and when those agents came about and encouraged them (to join the communist force), they said ‘yes’.
“They felt they had nothing to lose because the country was heading down a path they didn’t wish to see and wanted to change it.”
Ng said the decision to leave their hometowns to become guerrillas was driven more by a desperation to right perceived wrongs than by their conviction in communism.
“They only knew that they wanted to change the country, and that was how it was supposed to be done. It was a time in Malaysia when political and social upheavals were very common.”
Ng said his interviewees showed no particular ideological fervour. They simply wanted to be part of a movement greater than themselves.
“To sacrifice one’s life for an ideal was a move only possible in the sociopolitical backdrop of the post-May 13 years and of the NEP decades in Malaysia,” he said.
Published under Gerakbudaya’s imprint, Strategic Information and Research Development Centre (SIRD), “Narratives from Piyamit” can be purchased online or in its physical store.
The persistent efforts to rewrite recent history and engage in revisionism—reminiscent of Mao Zedong’s propagandistic glorification of his revolution, which obscured the brutality of his purges and the systematic elimination of perceived enemies—serve as the primary evidence of the intellectual project undertaken by Ng Tze Chieh and Murray Hunter in their book. Their work appears to pursue a narrative that aligns with such historical distortions, glossing over inconvenient truths to advance an ideological agenda. This agenda, rooted in a selective reinterpretation of the Malayan Emergency, seeks to recast the violent insurgency of Chin Peng’s Malayan Communist Party (MCP) as a noble anti-colonial struggle, despite overwhelming evidence of its coercive and terroristic nature.
The MCP’s campaign against British colonial rule and its local allies relied heavily on the exploitation of rural Chinese communities. These workers were compelled—often under threat of execution—to provide food, intelligence, and sanctuary to the communist terrorists. Non-compliance was met with swift and lethal retribution, typically a bullet to the head. Meanwhile, the Malay-dominated police and military forces, steadfast in their loyalty to British command, became prime targets of MCP violence. To Chin Peng, this allegiance was not a reflection of duty or pragmatism but a symbol of servility and submission—an interpretation that fueled retaliatory atrocities. Among the most harrowing documented incidents were the deliberate arson attacks on Malay police families, burned alive in their quarters as an act of vengeance by MCP operatives. A wealth of archival evidence attests to these and even graver excesses, yet Ng and Hunter appear to minimize or sidestep such realities, undermining the historical record in favor of their revisionist narrative.
Chin Peng’s claims of widespread popular support among Malayans for his vision of expelling the British and installing MCP dominance lack any democratic validation. No referendum or credible measure of public opinion substantiated his assertions. Instead, his strategy mirrored Mao’s authoritarian playbook: dissent was equated with enmity, and neutrality was intolerable. The MCP’s reliance on Mandarin as a unifying language further signaled its Sinocentric ambitions, alienating the multiethnic fabric of Malaya and foreshadowing a trajectory of cultural imposition. In contrast, the majority of Malayans—particularly the Malays—opted for pragmatic coexistence under British governance as a prelude to independence. This choice yielded a far more stable transition than the chaotic legacies of French Indochina, Dutch Indonesia, Spanish Philippines, or even British India, each marked by varying degrees of bloodshed and disorder.
Lee Kuan Yew, arguably the preeminent statesman of his era, recognized the MCP’s tactics for what they were: a blend of violence, propaganda, and racial chauvinism masquerading as liberation. His swift rejection of their ideology underscored a credibility that surpassed even that of the British during wartime. Lee’s discernment exposed the MCP’s distortions, particularly its exploitation of Chinese identity politics, which he viewed as a destabilizing force in Southeast Asia. The revisionism advanced by Ng, Hunter, and figures like Tommy Thomas demands rigorous scrutiny and refutation. Their narrative not only misrepresents history but perpetuates a sanitized version of Chin Peng’s failed insurgency—a campaign that ended in his rightful exile, with his remains barred from return to a nation he sought to subjugate through violence and forced Sinification.
The Malays, by contrast, deserve recognition and gratitude for their resilience and magnanimity. Having endured the MCP’s racially charged aggression, they chose reconciliation over retribution, fostering a multiethnic society that has largely resisted the divisive legacy of this bloody-minded faction. The ongoing attempts by some to resurrect and rehabilitate the MCP’s image—through half-truths and selective omissions—represent not merely an academic misstep but a dangerous bid to reassert dominance over Malaysia and Southeast Asia. Such efforts must be met with a resolute defense of historical accuracy, lest the lessons of this turbulent period be lost to ideological revisionism.
May 13 occurred in 1969, decades after the brutal barbaric campaign led by Chin Peng influenced by Mao who wanted to dominate all of south east Asia seeing it as an extension of China (or Nanyang the south seas) as he referred to it.
The brtuality displayed by the Chinese across the spectrum of communist sympathisers and the so called anti Communist" Kuomintang" alike was uparalled in the history of Malaya. These were turn coats and fence sitters (aas they are today) who saw themselves as the natural leaders and rulers of those they considered a lesser species than their superior Chineseselves.
It is a blatant lie to suggest that the youth of Malaysia (meaning without adulteration, the Chinese Youth) turned to communism because of May 13 goes beyod a lie. They pursued a loyalty to the motherlad regardless of its political complexion. If it wasn't the pursuit of their greed through the traditional Triad gangsterism, their violence inspired pursuit of power was through Maoism spread by Chin Peng. The Triads and Maoism under Chin Peng were two sides of the same Chinese coin.
Robert Kuok's brother, William Kuok was ambushed and killed by Rhodesian forces operating in the jungles of Malaya under British command in the late 1950'. The anti communist Rhodesian forces, learned from Chinese informers, that Wiliam and his platoon of communist "Chinese terrorist" were on their way to carry out an operation against locals. The Kuok family had no sympathies towards real communist ideology being the avaracious mercenary Chinese they are.
Not too different to the Kuoks were the other Chinese sympathisers of the MCP whos sons went to Anderson School in Ipoh. When caught out, the often gave the excuse they were paying protection money on the threat of volence or death. "Rubbish" commented Lt. Col. Peter Walls who led the counter insurgency campaign in Malaysia against the Chinese or MCP. The Malayan Chinese like those of their brethren in Thailand and elsewhere hedged their bets by paying to both sides. Loyalty was to the dollar and their felty was to themselves, the Chinese and to money.