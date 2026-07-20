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The Johor State Government forcing the closure of the Network School, an entrepreneur incubation hub at the ailing Forest City bordering Singapore highlights foreign investor insecurity in Malaysia.

Its often, state authorities which sabotage foreign investors through local law and licensee compliance interpretations. According to the Straits Times, residents at the Network School have been forbidden to publicly speak about the issue, or risk deportation by authorities.

Due to Johor State Government actions, a US133 million investment will have to be abandoned and just go to waste. This reminds me of my own personal experience as a foreign investor in Malaysia.

The beginnings of my investment in Malaysia

Back in 1986, the writer realized that Malaysia would be a perfect place to cultivate tea tree (Melaleuca Alternifolia) as an essential oil crop in the country. Malaysia at the time had an agricultural sector that was dominated by oil palm and rubber, where the agricultural sector lacked diversity.

The writer believed that tea trees would thrive in Malaysia and out yield tea cultivated in Australia, which had a monopoly at the time.

The distillery pilot plant in Berseri Perlis

The writer approached the Malaysia Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) and suggested some crop trials. After about 4 years, the project found that the average oil yield from tea tree was around 450 kg per Ha., much better than the 250 kgs per Ha achieved on Australian plantations.

It took a number of years to find a location for the commercial project. Then around 1986, the writer met the Perlis Agriculture Exco in Sydney during a trade minister and eventually signed a joint venture agreement with the Perlis State Government, MARDI, and myself.

Tea tree growth trials

All the technology for the project was developed locally by the writer working together with MARDI. We designed an integrated harvest and distillery system, building a commercial plant in Perlis in 2000.

The business model

The cultivation of tea tree was aimed at assisting poor smallholder improve their incomes through contract cultivation of the tree. The company, Perlis Essential Oils Sdn Bhd (PEO) would come to harvest, take the harvest to a central distillery and extract the essential oil.

More than a year of work just to make the land useable.

The world price for tea tree was over USD 50 per kilogram at the time. Farmers would receive USD 20 per kilogram, and PEO would sell the oil on the international market. Firm buyers and contracts were signed around 2005.

This would be a profitable enterprise for smallholders, the company PEO and agriculture in Malaysia in general.

The harvester we modified for tea tree

Project sabotage

Although, all the technical aspects of the project had been proved to work in a pilot project and international buyers had visited the site and given written commitments to purchase the oil, elements within the state government began sabotaging it.

The company gained an RM4.7 million grant from the federal government. However, part of these funds disappeared. The writer decided that PEO could open a paintball field, which would become a major tourist attraction in the small state to pay for monthly operational costs, which it did successfully.

However, the success drew attention, and the Perlis Paintball Centre found its way into crony hands. This hurt the cashflow of PEO at a critical time and the Perlis State Economic Development Corporation (PKENPs) withheld company funds.

The writer was sacked by the company as managing director by the PKENPs without this matter even going to the PEO board of directors. While the writer continued to live on the plantation, ‘gangster’ contractors came into the property and began chopping down all the tea trees on the 40Ha site. When the write tried to stop the destruction of the trees on the company property, the police summoned by to the Berseri police station, ordering me not to interfere.

Fires lite around the writers house

Later on, farmers with shotguns came to my house pointing guns at me, and the tea trees around the house were set on fire in an attempt to burn down the house. Eventually the house was totally ransacked when I was away, making it uninhabitable.

The property soon became derelict, and PEO was completely closed down without any AGM or meeting by the board of directors.

About twenty years of research and development by the writer and MARDI were laid to waste. The writer made formal complaints to the MACC, which came back saying there was no case, requesting the writer to vacate the state of Perlis.

The media strongly under the influence of UMNO at the time was hesitant to look into the case. Harakah ran a series of articles, and a PAS MP asked questions on the project in the parliament.

The smallholders of Perlis in poverty-stricken areas such as Titi Tinggi and tourism were big losers. Perlis still remains a very poor state with few agricultural choices open to local farmers. The writer believes that this project could have assisted many families in the state.

The writer’s case is a warning for potential foreign investors. A similar thing is now playing out in Johor. The problem with UMNO in these states is they act as they are a law onto themselves. No lawyer was willing to take these personalities on in court, due to the fact they would continue to live in these states.

The writer feels cheated and was victimized in the above episode and feels the need to warn others about what could happen when you deal with state governments in Malaysia. I can supply detailed evidence to anyone who feels the need to know more.

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