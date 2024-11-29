Share

On 27 November 2024, former Prime Minister Najib Razak and former Treasury Secretary-General Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah were granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for six criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges involving the misuse of RM6.6 billion in government funds. The High Court granted the DNAA after the prosecution failed to hand over several classified documents required to prepare a defence.

Najib Razak and Irwan Serigar were first charged before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on 25 October 2018, Tommy Thomas, who was attorney general at the time. The case was then transferred to the High Court two months later.

The case has been dragging on through the courts for six years. The prosecution had failed to deliver to the defence a number of documents through the discovery process.

This brings up two possibilities. Either the officers within the Attorney General’s Chabers (AGC) are incompetent to carry out their duties diligently and professionally, or the law has been subverted through shoddy legal work undertaken by the AGC officers.

Whichever possibility is correct raises concerns either way. If employees within the ABC are incompetent, then the current Attorney General and past two office holders before him have not fulfilled their duties competently, allowing sub-standard and work within their chambers. They should be censured for this dereliction of duty.

The second alternative is more concerning. Work on the Najib-Irwan case had been purposely neglected so as to influence the result of the case. In other words, the case was ‘thrown’.

This is a purposeful perversion of the course of justice. The question is here is Who ordered this to be done?

This is not the first time this has occurred. This has occurred with VVIP cases including Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Najib Razak and Arul Kanda, and Lim Guan Eng.

It now looks like those in power control the justice system through the AGC. This highlights the partisan legal system in Malaysia. Malaysia is becoming a Banana Republic very quickly.

If this case is the result of incompetence, there should be an immediate inquiry into the competence of the AGC. Heads should roll.

Subscribe Below: