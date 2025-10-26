Share

On October 26, 2025 Timor Leste became a full member of the ASEAN grouping at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. After nearly a decade of Timor Leste’s quest to join the group was put on hold due to concerns of the young nation’s capacity to conduct meetings, Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim as ASEAN chair announced that Timor Leste would become a full member at the May 2025 ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

The admission of Timor Leste to the ASEAN grouping is ironically occurring in front of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who has a notorious history with the nation during Indonesian occupation. Likewise, Malaysia had strongly opposed independence for Timor Leste from Indonesia in the 1990s, until Anwar Ibrahim took up the cause, and the Australian government under former prime minister Gough Whitlam gave tacit approval to Indonesia to invade then East Timor, back in 1975 against his party’s policy.

Timor Leste has overcome the opposition of many nations, which opposed its very existence.

After nearly 300 years of colonial rule, a revolution in Portugal in 1974 led to the country’s withdrawal, and a civil war broke out among East Timorese factions in 1975. This was the result of the Carnation Revolution in Portugal triggered a process of decolonization, and Portugal effectively abandoned its colony.

East Timor then declared its independence in November 1975, only to be invaded by Indonesia nine days later. In 1976, Indonesia annexed East Timor as its 27th province – Timur Timur. For 26 years, Timor Leste was a province of Indonesia until its independence in 2002.

Many hoped that Timor Leste’s integration into Indonesia would end aspirations for national independence. However, Timor Leste was effectively under a military occupation under the Kopassus units, which conducted counterinsurgency campaigns against Fretilin Guerrillas and civilians supporting independence. In 1991, over 200 peaceful protestors were killed by Indonesian forces in what is known as the Santa Cruz massacre. There are records of human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, and disappearances, as well as sexual violence against women as a tool of intimidation.

Indonesianisation wasn’t welcomed within Timor Leste, as it suppressed the local languages and cultures. Natural resources, including the region’s oil were exploited without many benefits returning to the territory. Infrastructure development in Timur Timur lagged behind the rest of Indonesia.

Fretilin’s armed wing Falintil continued a guerrilla war from the mountains for many years. There was a continued resistance to Indonesian rule by civilians and exiled leaders like Jose Ramos-Horta kept Timor Leste’s plight in world view.

When the Suharto regime in Jakarta fell in 1998, international pressure mounted for Timor Leste’s independence. A UN-sponsored referendum in 1999 found that 78.5% of Timorese voted for independence. Post referendum violence erupted by Indonesian back militias that destroyed infrastructure and displaced thousands of people until international peacekeepers (INTERFET) arrived.

Timor Leste became an independent nation on May 20, 2002.

Timor Leste’s political system is a semi-presidential republic, with a President as head of state (ceremonial powers, including veto rights) and a Prime Minister as head of government, alongside a unicameral National Parliament elected every five years.

Timor Leste still grapples with widespread poverty and issues of employment for past freedom fighters. National unemployment is between 15-20%. The economy is oil production driven and is trying to diversify agriculture, the major employer of the nation’s workforce. The country suffers from outdated farming techniques and vulnerability to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy reliance on oil revenue greatly restricts national development, especially infrastructure. Tourism is still very low compared to nations in the rest of the region. Poor infrastructure is hindering further development. Only some small-scale manufacturing exists in the country.

It is hoped that full membership in ASEAN will bring in much more regional investment and tourism. ASEAN membership should be symbolic of the deep rift between Timor Leste and Indonesia and lead to greater bilateral economic development.

For ASEAN, the geographical map is now complete. All nations that should be ‘natural’ ASEAN members are now members. This should benefit the 1.4 million people nation in the future. With the relatively young population, Timor Leste may become a source of labour for some of the other ASEAN members like Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. With 15,000 to 20,000 already working abroad, any increases on this figure will greatly benefit the nation.

In all adversary, Timor Leste’s entry into ASEAN allows the nation to come of age and an equal to its peers around it. The much more challenging part will be using ASEAN as a lever to accelerate much needed growth. No special packages came with membership.

Your support is needed to keep Murray Hunter Substack going. So far, almost RM300,000 of taxpayers’ money has been spent to persecute me across two countries.

The November 17 court case is not just about me but press freedom in Thailand and the ability of journalists to report on the region. I am fighting to restore my ability to report to you on Malaysian political affairs at the court hearing at the South Bangkok Criminal Court on November 17.

Buy me a coffee: Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

PayPal: @MurrayHunter733