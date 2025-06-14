Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
35mEdited

This is an age old problem which Malaysia inherited frrom the British. At its core the powerful local business commuities, leading them in Malaysia and Singapore the Chinese.

It was difficult then as it is now to draw the lines between the Triads and legitimate businessmen whether in Penang alone or throughout Malaysia. You raise the issue of corruption and criminality within these groups and you hear the shrill cacophonic lament of 'Racism' emerge from Chinese shadows.

If the mainland Chinese could have trapped Julie Bishop, Australia' former Deputy Prime Minister Kevin Rudd prime minister of Australia in 2007 and other prominent politicians and intelligence agents in Australia with scams and bribes, yes bribes (undisclosed political contributions) and all of these were key figures in bringing down the Barisan government from behind the scenes, how could Malaysia, a less sophisticated nation, escape the clutches of China's grander design executed through the Hwa Chao, their blood agents in the region?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture