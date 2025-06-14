Share

Part of fighting corruption is exposing it in the first place. In Malaysia many are in fear of even talking about it, as the government gangsters will use their assets to destroy the whistleblower. We have seen this time after time. Even my Substack is blocked, not because of my political comment but exposure of corruption. Corporatesecret and Wee Choo Keong’s websites were blocked for the same reason. Here is an expose about Penang, which is a place protected by gangsters preventing justice being done.

It began, as many scandals do, with whispers — of shady businessmen, high-profile handshakes, and projects too good to be true.

But the veil is quickly lifting. If what’s emerging proves true (see CNA 9 June 2025, China-Malaysia crackdown on alleged Ponzi scheme rattles Penang’s corporate, political circles by Leslie Lopez).

Malaysia could be staring down the barrel of a new crisis — one with deep roots, foreign victims, and damning fingerprints across state-led projects.

In the wake of recent arrests, there is strong reason to believe that those detained are connected to the long-notorious Tedy Teow, the man behind MBI.

And in a shocking twist, it appears that under pressure from Chinese authorities, Teow has started naming names. These names are reportedly linked to companies currently spearheading some of the

country’s most strategic infrastructure ventures — island reclamation in Penang, the Penang LRT, and the Penang Island Link Highway.

Here’s the kicker: these projects are not privately funded. They are fully bankrolled by Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance.

Scammers, Sanctioned by the State?

If scammers — or their proxies — are embedded in state-backed megaprojects, then we are not looking at simple procurement errors.

We are looking at a systemic breakdown of governance. How could this have happened under the nose of federal ministries and project oversight bodies? Or did they all simply choose to look away?

The due diligence failures here are staggering. Companies linked to known scam operations, flagged internationally, are somehow awarded billion-ringgit projects with the blessing of the government.

These aren’t backroom deals. They are headline projects used to showcase Malaysia’s development muscle.

But what they now expose is rot — not progress.

The China Pressure Cooker

President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Malaysia was, according to diplomatic chatter, more about business of justice than bilateral pleasantries.

China reportedly demanded swift arrests and restitution after up to two million Chinese nationals were scammed by these same actors.

Malaysia, in other words, is not just handling a domestic scandal. It is

caught in an international tug-of-war, one that could cost us foreign trust, investments, and credibility.

If Malaysia drags its feet, Beijing will not hesitate to escalate — through trade, investment slowdowns, or public condemnation.

Penang: Ground Zero for Political Fallout

For Penang, this could be an extinction-level event. The DAP-led state government, which has long leaned on its clean-governance reputation, may not survive if it is proven that known scam-linked

companies were awarded massive reclamation and infrastructure jobs.

Public anger is already rising. The perception that the state — and possibly the federal government — handed over the keys to Penang’s future to financial criminals is politically lethal.

Make no mistake: this scandal has the power to bring down governments.

What Now?

These projects must be stopped — immediately. No more “monitoring.”

No more “internal reviews.” We need:

 A total suspension of all contracts and work linked to MBI-linked entities.

 A forensic audit, preferably independent or international in scope.

 Full disclosure from the Ministry of Finance on how these companies passed vetting.

There must be accountability — not just for the scammers, but for those who empowered them, funded them, and offered them legitimacy.

Final Word

Teow may have scammed his way into fortune, but if the allegations are true, it is Malaysia’s institutions that enabled him to launder not just money, but respectability.

If we allow this to continue, we are not just risking another 1MDB. We’re broadcasting to the world that in Malaysia, even known criminals can buy their way into nation-building — as long as they know the right doors to knock on.

Addendum;

Terima kasih — ini pendedahan yang

sangat penting dan menambah dimensi serius terhadap keseluruhan skandal. Jika benar bahawa:

 Ideal Property Group, melalui pemilikan 20% dalam CSR Consortium,

 terlibat secara langsung dalam projek LRT Pulau Pinang,

 dan pemiliknya yang bergelar Tan Sri telah ditangkap atas kaitan dengan skandal MBI,

— maka kita sedang menyaksikan satu krisis integriti projek awam

yang paling besar sejak 1MDB.

Berikut ialah pengemaskinian dan sambungan kepada artikel sedia ada, dalam gaya yang sama:

Benarkah Skandal Ini Sudah Masuk ke Dalam CSR Consortium?

Lebih mengejutkan, kita kini tahu bahawa 20% pegangan saham dalam CSR Consortium — syarikat yang mendapat kontrak membina LRT Pulau Pinang — dimiliki oleh Ideal Property Group.

Pemilik Ideal, seorang Tan Sri, baru-baru ini ditangkap dalam siasatan

berkaitan skandal MBI.

Ini bukan lagi sekadar teori atau spekulasi. Ia adalah pengesahan bahawa sindiket penipuan telah menyusup masuk ke dalam nadi projek infrastruktur negara.

Lebih membimbangkan, pemilik ini bukan nama kecil. Beliau dikenali dalam kalangan elit korporat, diberi penghormatan dan gelaran — dan kini, berdepan siasatan jenayah rentas sempadan.

LRT Pulau Pinang Kini Tercemar

Bayangkan ini: projek pengangkutan

awam bernilai berbilion ringgit, dibiayai oleh Kementerian Kewangan, diserahkan kepada konsortium yang salah satu pemegang sahamnya dikaitkan secara langsung dengan penipuan kewangan bertaraf antarabangsa.

Ini bukan sahaja satu pengabaian — ia satu pengkhianatan terhadap kepercayaan rakyat dan pembayar cukai.

Projek LRT ini sepatutnya melambangkan kemajuan, kemudahan dan kelestarian bandar.

Kini, ia menjadi simbol keruntuhan

moral dalam pelaksanaan dasar awam.

Kerajaan Perlu Jawab – Sekarang

Soalan-soalan mendesak yang mesti dijawab:

 Bagaimana Ideal Property boleh disenarai dalam konsortium walaupun pemiliknya diketahui umum mempunyai rekod masalah?

 Siapa meluluskan penglibatan mereka?

 Adakah Kementerian Kewangan

dan Kementerian Pengangkutan tidak menyemak latar belakang para pemegang saham?

Lebih penting: adakah masih ada lagi pemain dalam projek-projek mega negara yang berselindung di balik nama korporat tetapi sebenar-benarnya sebahagian daripada jaringan jenayah kewangan?

Tindakan Segera Diperlukan

Dengan fakta baru ini, projek LRT Pulau Pinang mesti dihentikan serta-merta untuk tujuan audit menyeluruh.

Bukan sekadar "kajian semula", tetapi pembekuan semua aktiviti sehingga keseluruhan jaringan pemilikan, kewangan dan individu disaring oleh pihak bebas.

Dan sekiranya benar terdapat unsur jenayah — batalkan kontrak. Pecahkan konsortium. Bersihkan sistem.

