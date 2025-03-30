Hindu temples are an important part of Malaysia’s national heritage.

The recent DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) election on March 16, 2025, has significantly reshaped the party’s internal dynamics. Secretary-General Anthony Loke’s faction emerged victorious, while the faction aligned with former party chairman and current advisor Lim Guan Eng suffered a setback.

Lim himself secured only the 26th position in the CEC, a sign of his waning influence.

While the CEC election is crucial, its broader political consequences—particularly the internal competition and factionalism—are even more significant.

The process of consolidating power and sidelining certain individuals has likely begun in subtle yet deliberate ways.

PHEB leadership in question

One glaring example of this political shift is the Penang DAP’s reported plan to revamp the leadership of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB), currently chaired by RSN Rayer, a staunch Lim Guan Eng loyalist.

According to confidential sources, the state DAP, under the leadership of chairman Steven Sim, is seriously considering the removal of both the chairman and his deputy.

While leadership changes are not inherently problematic, the bigger concern lies in appointing capable successors.

The PHEB, as the only statutory body managing Hindu affairs in Malaysia, requires competent and visionary leadership to oversee Hindu temples, burial grounds, and properties effectively.

Question of successor

One name that has surfaced in discussions is Deputy Chief Minister II, Jagdeep Singh Deo. However, despite the Penang Hindu Endowments Board Ordinance of 1906, which recognizes Sikhs as Hindus, Jagdeep has reportedly been ruled out as a potential replacement.

This decision may stem from the broader demographic reality that the vast majority—about 85%—of Indians in Malaysia are Tamils, making the appointment of a non-Hindu Sikh a contentious issue.

Even if no suitable Hindu leaders exist within the party, the state government has the option to appoint a qualified professional from the private sector.

The ordinance only mandates that the Board Secretary be a civil servant, meaning there is flexibility in choosing the best leadership for the PHEB.

Having served as chairman of the board for 13 years, I firmly believe that no current state leader or Exco member is adequately equipped to take on this responsibility.

It would be wise for DAP Penang to engage in thorough headhunting before finalizing an appointment.

Beyond Penang: The need for a National Hindu Endowments Board

The PHEB is not just another Hindu organization—it is a statutory body with enforcement powers. Its role is more administrative than religious, ensuring order and discipline in the management of Hindu temples and assets.

Recent controversies, such as the relocation of the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Temple in Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, highlight the urgent need for a national Hindu endowments framework.

If a Federal Hindu Endowments Board had existed, the legality and protection of such temples would have been better safeguarded.

Singapore recognized this necessity immediately after its independence, enacting laws to regulate Hindu endowments at the national level. Malaysia should follow suit.

Unfortunately, private Hindu NGOs like the Malaysian Hindu Sangam (MHS) lack the legal or constitutional authority to administer Hindu religious affairs effectively.

Call for prudent leadership

The Penang state government must exercise great caution in selecting the next leaders of the PHEB. The decision should not be based on political alignments or internal party conflicts but rather on competence, vision, and the ability to expand and strengthen the PHEB’s role—both in Penang and potentially across Malaysia.

A well-thought-out appointment today will shape the future of Hindu religious and community governance in the country. It is imperative that DAP Penang makes the right choice for the sake of the Hindu community and its institutions.

By P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

March 30, 2025

