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After having the opportunity to sit down with a person who was involved in the editing and creation of the Green Book, I was very curious about its relevance today.

Muammar Gaddafi’s The Green Book, first published in 1975, remains a provocative text that critiques dominant political and economic systems while proposing an alternative rooted in direct democracy, Islamic socialism, and communal organization. Though often dismissed as idiosyncratic or a justification for authoritarian rule, it emerges from a specific historical moment in the post-colonial Global South and offers lenses for viewing contemporary challenges like eroding trust in representative democracy, economic inequality, and shifting global power dynamics. Examining it does not require endorsement but invites reflection on the aspirations of an era marked by anti-imperialism and experiments in popular sovereignty.

The Era and Civilization The Green Book Came From

The Green Book arose in the turbulent decades following World War II, amid decolonization, Arab nationalism, and the Cold War. Libya gained independence in 1951 under King Idris I, a monarchy backed by Western powers with significant U.S. and British military presence. The discovery of oil transformed the economy but exacerbated inequalities and perceptions of foreign exploitation.

Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi, born around 1942 into a Bedouin family in the desert near Sirte, absorbed Arab nationalist ideals influenced by Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser. He joined the military and formed the Free Officers Movement. On September 1, 1969, he led a bloodless coup against the monarchy, establishing the Libyan Arab Republic. This occurred in a broader context of Third World assertiveness: the Non-Aligned Movement, the 1955 Bandung Conference, and waves of nationalizations in oil-producing states.

The Libyan civilization was deeply rooted in Islamic traditions, tribal structures, and Bedouin values of communal solidarity, alongside exposure to modern Arab socialism and anti-colonial thought. Gaddafi drew from Nasserism, Islamic modernism, and elements reminiscent of Mao’s Little Red Book, while rejecting both Western capitalism and Soviet-style Marxism.

The text promotes a “Third Universal Theory” as an alternative for developing nations, emphasizing Islam, nationalism, and direct popular rule over imported ideologies. Published in three parts between 1975 and 1981, it reflected optimism about oil wealth funding social transformation in a resource-rich but historically marginalized society.

Libya’s Jamahiriya (“state of the masses”) experiment, formalized in 1977, attempted to institutionalize these ideas through People’s Congresses and Committees, amid a cultural revolution that sought to dismantle old elites.

Gaddafi the Man and Politician Under U.S. Threat

Gaddafi was a charismatic, populist figure, who was very often theatrical on the world stage. He positioned himself as a revolutionary leader. From a humble background, he rose rapidly, ruling Libya for over four decades while maintaining a cult of personality. He nationalized oil, expelled foreign bases, and used revenues for ambitious social programs in housing, education, and healthcare, significantly improving living standards for many Libyans in the early decades.

His anti-imperialist stance quickly put him at odds with the United States. Libya closed U.S. and British bases shortly after the coup. Gaddafi’s support for various liberation movements, his pan-Arab (and later pan-African) ambitions, and alleged ties to militant groups led to escalating tensions. In the 1980s, the Reagan administration imposed sanctions, accused Libya of terrorism (including the 1986 Berlin disco bombing), and launched airstrikes on Tripoli and Benghazi in Operation El Dorado Canyon, which killed civilians including Gaddafi’s adopted daughter.

Gaddafi survived assassination attempts, sanctions, and isolation. He framed these as bullying by hegemonic powers protecting interests in the region, akin to interventions elsewhere. While his regime faced credible accusations of repression, human rights abuses, and erratic foreign policy, including support for terrorism, Gaddafi consistently portrayed himself as a defender of sovereignty against neo-colonial pressures. His survival until the 2011 NATO-backed uprising underscored the personal risks he took in challenging the status quo.

His Leadership of the South

Gaddafi emerged as a vocal leader of the Global South, evolving from pan-Arabism to pan-Africanism. He championed anti-imperialism, funded development projects across Africa, and pushed for a United States of Africa with a single currency and military. He served as Chairperson of the African Union (2009–2010) and advocated for greater Southern solidarity against Western dominance.

In the Non-Aligned Movement tradition extending from Bandung (1955), Gaddafi critiqued both superpowers and sought a distinct path. He used Libya’s oil wealth to support causes from sub-Saharan Africa to Latin America, positioning himself as a champion of the marginalized. Critics noted inconsistencies such as brutality at home and adventurism abroad, but supporters saw a rare leader willing to challenge unipolarity. His vision emphasized resource sovereignty, South-South cooperation, and resistance to economic exploitation, themes resonant amid today’s multipolar shifts involving China, BRICS, and debates over the U.S. role in regions like the South China Sea or the Arabian Gulf.

A Summary of the Third Universal Theory

The Third Universal Theory, detailed in The Green Book, rejects representative democracy as a form of dictatorship (where parties, parliaments, or classes usurp popular will) and capitalism as exploitative. It also distances itself from atheistic Marxism, grounding itself in Islamic values and natural social units like family, tribe, and nation.

Democracy (“The Authority of the People”): True democracy is direct participation via Basic People’s Congresses and Committees, culminating in a General People’s Congress. No parties, no representation, where every citizen engages directly. Plebiscites and parliaments are dismissed as inadequate. Freedom of expression is affirmed, but media should be publicly owned.

Economics (Socialism): Wage labor is akin to slavery. Workers become partners sharing production. Private ownership of land, housing (beyond personal need), and key means of production is curtailed to prevent exploitation. Needs are met through communal distribution; surplus serves society. It envisions a stage where money might wither away in a fully productive society.

Social Basis: Society rests on natural bonds, including the family, tribe, and nation, rather than artificial states. It discusses women’s roles (equal but “naturally” different due to biology), minorities, education, and culture. Controversial claims include predictions about Black people’s demographic future. The theory promotes nationalism alongside universal human solidarity.

In practice, Libya’s system blended these ideals with centralized control under Gaddafi and the Revolutionary Committees, leading to inefficiencies and authoritarian outcomes despite the rhetoric of mass rule.

Questions The Green Book Brings Up For Today

In an era of challenged U.S. hegemony, EU centralization critiques, rising inequality under capitalism, and evolving post-Marxist systems, The Green Book invites reevaluation of core issues.

Democracy: With declining trust in parliaments and parties worldwide, does direct participation (e.g., via digital tools or assemblies) offer viable alternatives, or does it risk chaos and manipulation? Libya’s experience highlights implementation challenges.

Economics and Distribution: Amid “neo-poverty,” gig economies, and wealth concentration, ideas of partnership over wages, limits on private property, and need-based allocation echo debates on universal basic services, wealth taxes, or cooperative models. Can fair distribution occur without stifling innovation?

Geo-politics and Sovereignty: Gaddafi’s resistance to external pressure parallels concerns over blockades (e.g., South China Sea) or resource politics in the Gulf. What balance exists between sovereignty and international norms? His pan-South vision resonates with multipolarity and calls for reformed global institutions.

Secularization, Ethics, and Society: The text’s blend of Islam, tradition, and progress raises questions on cultural authenticity versus modernization. How do we reconcile ethics, family structures, and gender roles in diverse societies? Issues like education beyond formal schooling or cultural preservation amid globalization remain pertinent.

Aspiration vs. Reality: The book’s utopian elements about eradicating exploitation while empowering masses, deeply clashed with Libya’s authoritarian drift and post-2011 instability. This underscores a timeless tension: grand theories often falter in execution due to power dynamics and human nature.

Critics rightly note the Green Book’s rambling style, contradictions, and role in justifying one-man rule. Yet its espoused aspirations for genuine popular sovereignty, economic justice, and Southern agency speak to enduring dissatisfactions with the liberal order.

As globalization strains and new powers rise, revisiting such texts fosters critical thinking about alternatives, without romanticizing flawed implementations. The Green Book is a product of its time as a Bedouin revolutionary’s attempt to chart a third path amid Cold War binaries and colonial legacies.

The Green Book’s relevance today lies not in blueprints but in prompting questions about power, community, and fairness in a fracturing world. Understanding these aspirations enriches discourse on democracy’s deficits, economic inequities, and the Global South’s ongoing search for autonomy.

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