With approximately 24 months before the next general election, there is a lot of quiet maneuvering going on behind the scenes.

Most have come to realize that GE16 will result in a similar result to GE15 in 2022. We have the Sabah, Melaka, and Johor state elections to occur, which should confirm such a hypothesis.

The key to who will become the next prime minister will depend upon the relative number of seats won by PKR/Amanah, UMNO, and Bersatu. The next election is basically all about these parties and their respective political coalitions. PKR has 31 seats, Amanah 8 (39), UMNO has 26 seats with MCA 2 and MIC 1 (29), and Bersatu has 31, Bersatu Sabah 2 (33).

Whichever party (Bersatu, UMNO, PKR) wins the most seats, will be the party in the prime position to be called to form a government. PAS (43) and DAP (40) will give the numbers for both major coalitions (assuming the coalitions remain the same) to help get them over the 112 seats make with a little negotiation with the other parties and sub-coalitions. After GE15 PH had 82, and PN 74, with UMNO 29 taking PH over the line to form the government.

Then the prime ministerial candidate can make their trip to Istana Negara to claim their prize as PM.

The YDPA is the undisputed ‘kingmaker’

Everyone is aware that the constitution says the YDPA will appoint a prime minister. Article 40(2)(a) of the Malaysian Constitution grants the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) the power to appoint the Prime Minister. It states that the YDPA shall appoint a member of the House of Representatives who, in his judgment, is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of that House.

This leaves the selection of who will form the government very open at times when there is a hung parliament. Consequently, there is a lot of ‘horse-trading’ that will go on until the YDPA’s judgement is satisfied. That’s the Malaysian system.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin knows this fact first hand after what happened to him straight after GE15.

PKR-UMNO

Its no secret both UMNO and PKR will be engaged in fierce competition to win more seats than the other party. That would make them the ‘senior’ Malay party in the ‘unity coalition’.

If PKR wins more seats than UMNO, prime minister Anwar Ibrahim will roll up to the Istana Negara and become prime minister for a second term. With the Yusuff Rawther case basically postponed to after the election, there should be no reasons why he wouldn’t continue in the job he loves.

However, if UMNO wins more seats than PKR, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will think he has the mandate and right to finally become prime minister. Unless there is some secret agreement to the contrary, Zahid can go to Istana Negara and be sworn in as prime minister.

UMNO winning more seats than PKR could potentially lead to a major political clash and even change in the constituents of the coalition to ensure Anwar maintains his position as prime minister. Both candidates will be tempted to go for broke.

If this is the case, there may be some political instability, until the matter is settled. We have seen this with Muhyiddin in 2020 with the Sheraton Putsch, Ismail Sabri in 2021 and of course Anwar in November 2022.

Bersatu comes out on top of UMNO and PKR

If Bersatu obtains more seats than UMNO and PKR, then with PAS behind them, they would want to with some negotiation with other parties, claim the position of prime minister and form a new government. Bersatu may have selected Muhyiddin Yassin as their prime ministerial candidate, but it ”ain’t over until the fat lady sings”. Muhyiddin may not be the most popular guy at the Istana and is not popular with PAS. Maybe everyone over in Perikatan Nasional (PN) might be wiser the second time around. Muhyiddin is potentially a losing candidate for PN.

PAS is the ‘wild card’

PAS may feel justified to nominate their own candidate for prime minister. There is some internal pressure to do so, and there is talent on the bench that PAS could put up. PAS just held their 71st Muktamar (general assembly) where the membership clearly stated its rejection of Muhyiddin Yassin as the PN’s prime ministerial candidate. Muhyiddin’s win over Hamzah Zainudin at the Bersatu general assembly my not be as final as it looks today.

The PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man sees that PN must present the YDPA with a candidate he could accept as prime minister after the next general election in accordance with the constitution.

The above is all assuming the current coalitions hold together after GE16 and the east Malaysian parties are as docile as they were after GE15. They basically followed the YDPA’s direction, where the ‘unity government’ was also known as the ‘Royal government’ for a while. This time the states may take on a much more opportunistic stance and jump with the coalition that might be best for them.

Some more complex scenarios in part two.

