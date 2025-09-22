Share

UMNO played a very important role in the formation of the ‘unity government’. UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who just held onto his seat of Bagan Datok by 348 votes, switched from supporting Perikatan Nasional to Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan to give PH a very slim majority of one vote to govern. The east Malaysian parties fell behind PH-UMNO to give the coalition a 2/3 majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar rewarded his longtime friend Zahid with 6 ministers and 6 deputy ministers in the cabinet. A large number of UMNO stalwarts were also appointed to GLC and agency boards, giving UMNO massive power in the government today.

Initially, UMNO destabilized the ‘unity government’ over the issue of a pardon for Najib Razak and Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh’s ‘Allah socks’ issues. However, UMNO has tended to re-stabilize with clear intentions of improving on the party’s electoral position, with only a 26 seat representation in the current parliament. In previous parliaments, UMNO had 80 seats in and firmly controlled the nation’s national political agenda.

With a general election due by 2027, UMNO is seriously considering an electoral pact with Pakatan Harapan. There is good sense in this for UMNO leader Zahid, who would personally benefit from such an electoral pact. So would Anwar Ibrahim in PKR, who is known to be considering a change of seat in the coming general election to one more winnable. His daughter Nurul Izzah and home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, a trusted Anwar Lieutenant would be able to win their seats back with no three-cornered electoral fights with UMNO.

An electoral pact would greatly benefit PKR, and allow UMNO to attack Bersatu seats, where the UMNO the leadership believes many (former UMNO bastions) can be won back.

However, there are some in the party that want UMNO to go alone. UMNO’s and PKR’s performances in the upcoming Sabah, Melaka and Johor state elections will have great bearing over what final decision will be made. If UMNO performs well and PKR collapses, then seat negotiation between the two parties may become very difficult. How difficult this exercise is can be seen in the seat negotiations currently going on in Sabah.

The Anwar-Zahid relationship has become strained after almost three years in government. Many of Zahid’s initiatives have been blocked at Anwar’s instigation. There is frustration and a belief by Zahid supporters, that he could do a much better job as prime minister. Criticism is not aimed at Anwar alone, many of the PH ministers have just not carried their weight, and should have been relieved of their duties as ministers a while back and replaced with someone more competent.

Zahid’s plan is to win more seats than either PKR or Bersatu. If UMNO can become the largest party of the three Malay parties (excluding PAS and PKR is effectively a Malay party today) and current alliances are maintained, Zahid should become prime minister. This scenario is causing a lot of concern at the PMO lately.

The issue of Najib Razak imprisonment has frustrated Anwar, who doesn’t want Najib free while he is working towards a second term as prime minister. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 23, 2022, for corruption and money laundering related to the misappropriation of funds from SRC International, a subsidiary of the 1MDB state fund. In February 2024, Malaysia's Pardons Board halved his sentence to 6 years and reduced his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million. This adjustment sets his release date to August 23, 2028, provided he pays the fine in full; otherwise, his sentence could extend by one year. There are also issues of good behavior that may come into play, shortening sentence even more.

In this scenario, Anwar can be appointed for a second term as prime minister before Najib is released from prison. Najib is still on trial for separate charges at this point, making it difficult for a full pardon to be granted at this point of time. If Najib is not pardoned, he will be unable to participate in politics for 5 years after his release. This would keep Najib politically out of the way of Anwar. Meanwhile, Zahid could safely remain as UMNO leader, as most of the opponents to him have already been eliminated from the party.

UMNO also faces the possibility that its Barisan Nasional companions MIC (1 seat) and MCA (2 seats) may leave to join rival PN. If these parties leave, then the three seats would be most probably allocated to DAP and PKR to run candidates in at GE16.

The key to UMNO’s immediate future will be by how much PKR’s vote will ‘cave in’ during GE16. If PKR loses around 10 seats, then Zahid could naturally become the ‘unity government’s’ candidate for prime minister, as UMNO will be a larger party than PKR in the next parliament. The only thing that would stop this happening would be is a great electoral performance by Bersatu or a realignment of the two major coalitions, which would either bring in a new prime minister or allow Anwar to have a final term as prime minister.

