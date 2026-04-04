Murray Hunter

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Bill Price's avatar
Bill Price
2d

GPTZero analyzes this entire article as 70% AI.

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Herbert Jacobi's avatar
Herbert Jacobi
1d

You should read Bill O Reilly's take on Mueller. Mueller set out to "get" Trump. The entire Russian collusion story was a hoax set up by Hillary Clinton. There were other comments by people who worked for Mueller in the Justice Department that were of a similar vein. You might also look at how he dealt with the Lockerbie bombing and his relationship with Whitey Bulger. See below.

I think it is fair to criticize Trump about his remarks on the death of Rob Reiner. Though Reiner did make personal remarks about Trump. His remarks, regarding Reiner's death were, in my opinion, uncalled for. Not so in the case of Mueller's.

https://inteltoday.org/2026/03/21/the-dark-past-of-special-prosecutor-robert-mueller-the-bulger-gang-lockerbie-anthrax-an-exceptional-failure-all-round-update-robert-mueller-dies-at-81/

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