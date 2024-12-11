Share

When prime minister Anwar Ibrahim announced pay rises for Malaysia’s 1.7 million civil servants, most of them were ecstatic over the announcement. However, the devil came with the details. The pay rise is part of a new Sistem Saraan Perkhidmatan Awam (SSPA) agreement, which civil servants must sign to obtain the pay rise. Look at Borang G! and G#, civil servants are required to receive a new Covid vaccine to comply.

This change to the agreement was brought in by stealth through the Public Service Department (PSD). The addition of the Covid vaccine mandate was made by regulation (not through the parliament), handled by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Now all civil servants who comply must receive new Covid vaccine shots. Those who are refusing to comply are being subjected to immense pressure.

More and more information coming out points to the immense risks of taking this vaccine. A new US Congress Report specially states Covid vaccines are dangerous and can harm recipients. If you don’t believe the US Congress report, just read through the latest research.

The question for you to personally answer here is how can a vaccine be safe and effective, if it hasn’t been studied and tested. Reliable health and safety data takes years to research. Do you want to be another ‘guinea pig’ here?

Don’t play Russian Roulette with your health. Some countries have already banned the vaccine, and more are following.

The second issue here, is Covid has been proven not to be a deadly disease. Statistics show this. Why would you need to take a vaccine? There are other diseases such as Dengue that one should be more concerned about in Malaysia.

The government has still not explained why there are now so many excess deaths in Malaysia. Young people have been dying suddenly and coronary diseases and cancers are rapidly on the rise. Many researchers are now connecting these illnesses to the vaccines.

Another question is why is the government forcing civil servants to take these unnecessary vaccines? Its about money. Someone is massively profiting from this. Profiting from people unnecessarily dying. Just follow the money. Ask your superior who is supplying these vaccines.

The government is not looking after your interests. Don’t risk your lives for the sake of profits for some fat cronies. There is currently a lot of pressure upon you all to accept the offer and take the vaccines. You are right, even though you are scared to talk about it -YOU ARE BEING BLACKMAILED.

Subscribe Below: