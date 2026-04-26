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The Malaysian term “deep state” refers to a loose, informal network of entrenched institutions, agencies, individuals, and crony-linked entities within (or closely tied to) the government bureaucracy, security apparatus, judiciary, and business elites. These actors are perceived to wield significant influence over policy, enforcement, and governance—often independently of, or in resistance to, the elected political leadership—while advancing a common narrative centered on preserving Malay-Muslim hegemony (Ketuanan Melayu), institutional continuity, patronage networks, and the status quo.

As we are seeing more and more, it is this ‘deep state’ defined above that actually controls the operations of the government. This is not just on a day-to-day basis, but most importantly the deep state controls the total direction the country is going and the rules the nation is run by.

Prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said back in early 2023 the first priority of his Madani government would be to combat corruption. However, through the glimpses we are seeing, it not about catching ringleaders and individuals Rather, corruption is a systemic phenomenon, which has its origins and operates within the ‘deep state’.

As such, the removal of Azam Baki as the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and his replacement with former High Court judge Abdul Halim Aman won’t make any difference to corruption emulating from within the deep state. Corruption is deeply seated and almost invisible until whistleblowers and deep long term forensic audits expose it. And it is very clear what happens to whistleblowers in Malaysia today, they are the ones treated as criminals.

The appointment of political appointees keeps feeding the vitality of the ‘deep state’

Prime ministers usually make political appointments to Government Linked companies (GLC) and federal strategic bodies (FSB) when they first come to government. These are converted positions as the salaries, allowances, perks and power in many of these positions are immense. There are cases where the chairman of an FSC is actually more powerful than the overseeing minister.

Political appointees usually come from current and former members of parliament (MPs) and state assembly members (ADUNs), and even political strongmen or ‘warlords’ within political parties. This occurs at both federal and state level.

Over the last 5 years the practice of making political appointees to government positions was an important strategy to enable governments to continue functioning through the support of a coalition. This was particularly the case during the Muhyiddin Yassin era where he made 186 political appointments and Ismail Sabri Yaakob who made 273 political appointees.

Prime minister Anwar Ibrahim maintained this practice to stitch together the Madani coalition by making 238 political appointees.

Making political appointees appears to be a necessity to form and maintain government when elections end up with hung parliaments and coalitions are formed to govern.

The practice of making political appointees to GLC and FSB positions is something that has only really grown during this decade. As a comparison the former prime minister Mahathir Mohamed only made 86 political appointees when he had his second term as prime minister between 2018-2020.

Although many excuses have been made for political appointments, such as they are ‘professionally qualified’, the reality is that many of Malaysia’s real professional class and academics are not called upon to perform these important public services. This is weakening the standard of Malaysian public administration and keeping the cream of Malaysia’s intelligentsia on the sidelines.

Instead, GLC and FSB positions filled with political appointees is helping to reinforce the position of the ‘deep state’ in Malaysian governance and society. Together with groups labelled as the ‘corporate mafia’, business arrangements are easily made outside of public purview that can be defined as corruption. Such a process is enhancing systemic corruption. This can be clearly seen over the issues the MACC is currently being criticized for. However, corruption runs much further than the MACC. Its was only that there were whistleblowers to expose this federal agency.

If there is to be a serious attack by the government on corruption, then the practice of making political appointments must be abolished. If not, then endemic corruption will remain part of Malaysia’s system of government and GLCs for decades to come.

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