For years, the world has been sold a seductive narrative: artificial intelligence (AI) will be the great equalizer, lifting all nations into a new era of prosperity, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Enter the age of “Green AI” and “Green Data Centers,” where powerful machines will no longer just crunch numbers but will do so with a conscience, running on renewable energy, reducing carbon footprints, and promising a future where AI and climate action go hand in hand. But scratch the surface of this narrative, and a far more cynical reality emerges—one where AI is not an apolitical force for good, but a tool of geopolitical domination, where the so-called “green” revolution is just a repackaging of old colonial logics in a cybernetic wrapper.

The development of AI is not neutral. It is shaped by the same forces that have always governed the world: nationalism, corporatism, and raw power. The digital age was supposed to flatten hierarchies, democratizing access to information and opportunity. Instead, it has reinforced the North-South divide, widening the chasm between the technology-producing nations of the Global North and the resource-extracting peripheries of the Global South.

The so-called “Green AI” revolution is a prime example of this dynamic. The massive data centers powering AI are not just being built to process information; they are being strategically placed to consolidate control, ensuring that the wealth, data, and intelligence they generate flow toward a handful of dominant players, while the environmental and economic costs are externalized to the periphery.

Take the political economy of data centers. These hubs of computational power are not appearing randomly across the globe. They are following the same pattern of global capital accumulation that defined previous industrial revolutions. The United States, China, and the European Union are pouring billions into AI infrastructure, ensuring that they remain the nerve centers of the digital economy. Meanwhile, the Global South—Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America—is being roped into a system of technological dependency.

Countries desperate for foreign investment are offering up land, cheap labor, and tax incentives to host data centers, much like they once did for textile factories and palm oil plantations. Yet, these nations do not own the AI systems they are helping to power. The algorithms, the patents, and the intellectual property remain firmly in the hands of the Global North, locked behind the walls of Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and Trade-Related Investment Measures (TRIMs), ensuring that dependency is baked into the system.

This is nothing short of a new form of colonialism—data colonialism. In the 19th century, European empires extracted rubber and minerals from their colonies to fuel industrial growth. Today, data is the new raw material, harvested from billions of users worldwide, processed in the supercomputers of the North, and then sold back to the world as proprietary AI products. And just like old colonialism, this new system requires control over strategic resources.

The so-called “Green AI” does not run on goodwill; it runs on superconductors, rare earth metals, and semiconductor supply chains. The great Superconductor Wars have already begun, with China, the U.S., and the EU scrambling to secure access to gallium, germanium, and neodymium—materials critical for AI and quantum computing. Meanwhile, nations in Africa and Southeast Asia, rich in these minerals, are finding themselves in a familiar predicament: trapped in a cycle of extraction, with little control over the value-added industries that define technological supremacy.

And herein lies the great contradiction of “Green AI.” It promises a sustainable, energy-efficient future, yet it demands an insatiable appetite for natural resources and computing power. The shift to so-called “Green Data Centers” may reduce carbon footprints in some regions, but it merely shifts the burden elsewhere. The mining of lithium for AI-driven battery storage devastates ecosystems. The cooling systems needed for these massive computational hubs strain local water supplies. And the race for semiconductor dominance is already fueling geopolitical tensions, with Taiwan’s TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung, and the U.S.-led CHIPS Act turning chip manufacturing into a national security priority.

The global governance institutions that were supposed to ensure a fairer world—WTO, WIPO, and various multilateral trade agreements—have become enforcers of this digital hierarchy. Trade rules that once governed steel and agriculture are now being applied to algorithms and semiconductor patents. If a developing nation wants access to advanced AI technology, it must accept stringent intellectual property laws that keep it perpetually dependent on the tech giants of Silicon Valley, Shenzhen, or Seoul. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

So where does this leave us? The dream of AI as a liberating force is quickly being replaced by the reality of AI as an instrument of cybernetic empire-building. The nations that master AI, control data centers, and dominate semiconductor supply chains will dictate the future—not just of technology, but of political and economic power itself. And those that fail to break free from this dependency will remain trapped in a system where they supply the raw materials and energy for AI, while the true power stays concentrated in the hands of the few. The Green AI revolution, far from being a step toward a more equitable world, may simply be the latest iteration of an old game—one where the winners write the rules, and everyone else plays by them.

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an adjunct lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Petronas, international relations analyst and a senior consultant with Global Asia Consulting. He did his graduate studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

