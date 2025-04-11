Share

Beneath Greenland’s vast, icy expanse lies something that could redefine the global resource race: a buried treasure trove of minerals critical to the 21st-century economy. This Arctic giant isn’t just a frozen wasteland—it’s a geological jackpot. Think of Greenland as a time capsule of Earth’s earliest history, with ancient rock formations preserving some of the richest deposits of rare earth elements, gold, platinum, iron, uranium, and even diamonds. In an age where technology, clean energy, and geopolitics all hinge on who controls these resources, Greenland is suddenly on everyone’s radar.

And here’s the kicker: as climate change accelerates the melting of the ice sheet, Greenland’s buried wealth is becoming more accessible than ever. Mining companies and global powers are circling, eager to extract the minerals needed for everything from wind turbines to smartphones. The southern region, particularly the Gardar Province, is loaded with rare earth-rich carbonatites and pegmatites—the kind of deposits that could power the next industrial revolution. But this isn’t just a story about geology. It’s about the collision of deep time and modern economics, of climate change opening doors that were once frozen shut. The big question now is: who gets to call the shots?

The U.S.-China Rivalry and the Battle for the Seas

This scramble for Arctic resources is just one piece of a much larger contest—a global power struggle reminiscent of Cicero’s reflections on naval dominance in ancient Rome. “He who rules the sea rules the world” may be a modern distillation of Roman strategic thinking, but its truth is as relevant today as it was in Cicero’s time. And nowhere is this more evident than in the intensifying rivalry between the U.S. and China over critical maritime chokepoints like the South China Sea and the Straits of Malacca.

For China, securing control over these waterways isn’t just about sovereignty—it’s about economic survival. The South China Sea is a vital artery for global trade and resource transport, a region where Beijing’s territorial ambitions clash with the interests of the U.S. and its allies. The Straits of Malacca, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, is even more critical. Whoever controls these waters controls the flow of oil, gas, and goods between the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and beyond. Washington and Beijing both know this, and their maneuvering in these regions is a modern-day echo of the ancient struggles for naval dominance that once defined empires.

Malaysia’s “Kancil Diplomacy”

For small states like Malaysia, caught between these two giants, the challenge is clear: how do you navigate great power rivalry without being crushed? Enter what we might call “Kancil Diplomacy”—a reference to the clever, nimble mouse deer of Southeast Asian folklore, which survives not by brute force but by outsmarting larger predators. Malaysia is walking a tightrope, engaging economically with China while maintaining security ties with the U.S., ensuring its own sovereignty without outright aligning with either side. It’s a balancing act that requires the kind of strategic agility Cicero himself might have admired.

The Arctic, the New Frontier of Power

But while tensions rise in the South China Sea, another maritime frontier is quietly emerging—the Arctic. As global warming accelerates the melting of polar ice, new shipping routes are opening that could upend the world’s trade dynamics. The Arctic’s Northern Sea Route, controlled by Russia, offers a shortcut between Asia and Europe, cutting travel distances by nearly 30% compared to traditional routes like the Suez Canal. This is a game-changer. For Russia, it’s an opportunity to charge lucrative transit fees and expand its influence. For China, it’s a chance to bypass U.S.-controlled waterways like the Straits of Malacca and integrate the Arctic into its “Polar Silk Road” strategy.

Winners, Losers, and the Fate of Singapore

With Arctic shipping routes on the rise, not everyone will benefit. Singapore, the linchpin of Southeast Asian maritime trade, could see its strategic importance erode as more ships opt for the shorter, ice-free Arctic passages. The Suez Canal, a crucial revenue source for Egypt, might also see a decline in traffic. Meanwhile, nations like Thailand may seek alternatives—perhaps reviving discussions on the Kra Isthmus land bridge as a way to maintain their relevance in global trade.

Yet the biggest cost of all might be environmental. The Arctic’s fragile ecosystem, already under threat from rising temperatures, is now facing an influx of shipping, resource extraction, and potential oil spills. Polar bears and other wildlife are at risk, while indigenous communities could see their way of life upended. It’s a stark reminder that climate change isn’t just melting ice—it’s redrawing the world map, with consequences that stretch from Greenland’s resource boom to the shifting geopolitics of global trade.

The Reshuffling of the Global Power Deck

At the heart of all this—whether in the Arctic, the South China Sea, or Greenland—is a fundamental truth: control over resources and trade routes still defines global power. The U.S.-China rivalry is the modern iteration of an age-old struggle, where the ability to dominate key maritime and economic corridors shapes the geopolitical landscape. Russia, leveraging its Arctic advantage, is now a crucial player in this game. Small states, from Malaysia to Singapore to Greenland itself, must adapt or risk being sidelined.

The opening of Arctic shipping routes, the race for Greenland’s minerals, and the great power contest over the South China Sea are all part of the same grand chessboard. In this era of climate-driven geopolitical shifts, the past isn’t just prologue—it’s the playbook. The only question left is: who’s writing the next chapter?

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an adjunct lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Petronas, international relations analyst and a senior consultant with Global Asia Consulting. He did his graduate studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

