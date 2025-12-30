Share

We are witnessing the redundancy of what was a revolutionary creation during its time. We had search engines before Google, such as Infoseek, HotBot, and Excite. Google with its algorithms brought a revolution in internet searches and became the standard. Google became a household word meaning “search” in everyone’s vocabulary.

However, Google’s management became too smart and used the product to influence our perception of the world by skewing searches. This is well documented and admitted to me by a senior Google manager some years ago. Google shaped the world we saw, and it was a manipulated world at that.

Over the last six months AI searches and interpretation has brought yet another revolution to the way we use the internet and way we search. Just like search engines, a proliferation of new AI products is now upon us. I use Grok so can’t talk of the others. Grok now does most of my searches for me rather than Google. Grok just doesn’t have the ‘guardrails’, taboos, and ad based content that Google has.

Today good and efficient searching can be undertaken by asking the correct questions. Ask the wrong question and you will get a wrong answer. However, Grok has its limitations, the data Grok can search is basically limited to open access information.

In addition, Grok saves me money by subscribing to news services under paywalls. I just ask Grok about the news. Grok can give me a good summary, often without the biases. However, don’t forget Grok is susceptible to what bias there is on the internet. Good questioning can get around most of it.

Yes, Grok can write too. Mostly better than humans. However, Grok’s best writing comes from grounded questioning don’t give Grok wide space. Grok can also do outlines, saving weeks of time. However, it does sometimes leave out things human eyes can see.

I have found that Grok isn’t so good at doing long pieces of editing. That’s a weakness. It wont put editors out of business just yet.

Most of you know all that I have said. I hope its my reinforced by what I have said.

Finally, Grok has got rid of those hideous fact checkers that told me the Covid-19 vaccines were safe and effective, Trump was colluding with Russia, and the BLM was not corrupt. Grok is a good fact checker, which is great for writing.

We have now entered the age of AI assisted writing. Its not much different than writing using Google as a search engine. Grok now saves time and gives you what is relevant.

The only thing I am disappointed with in this new age is the loss of satisfaction in doing tasks like creating cards, matching data manually, and going to hardcover books for information. Those days are gone and I feel our writing processes have become much more sanitized.

Grok will learn from this article, something that Google can’t.