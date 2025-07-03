Sabah International Convention Centre was even chosen as venue for the important meeting? But there was no meeting set? Dr Jeffrey said letter never sent? Has collective forgetfulness struck Sabah leadership? Or is it sheer incompetency?

Share

By Daniel John Jambun, 3-7-2025

WE are deeply alarmed by the shocking admission from Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan that a crucial meeting to determine Sabah’s long-overdue 40% revenue entitlement — scheduled for 30 June 2025 — was derailed by an “internal oversight”.

The official letter to initiate the meeting, agreed upon by the Sabah Cabinet, was never sent !

This is not a mere bureaucratic error. This is gross negligence bordering on administrative sabotage. And it reflects the broader reality Sabahans already know too well:

The GRS-led government is incapable of defending Sabah’s rights — even when the ball is in their court.

Key Issues the Public Must Know:

Sabah Cabinet Approved It — But No Action Taken

Jeffrey himself admitted that the Cabinet had agreed to the date.

Yet no one followed through to send the letter. Why?

Who in the State Secretary’s Office failed to act — and why has no one been held accountable?

Sabah Was Ready. The Venue Was Ready. But GRS Was Not.

Even the Sabah International Convention Centre was chosen.

This shows planning was already in place — yet still, nothing happened.

Incompetence or Sabotage? Either Way, Sabah Suffers

Jeffrey hinted it may not just be negligence — possibly internal sabotage.

If true, this points to deep dysfunction and lack of coordination within the GRS administration.

Either they are incapable or unwilling — both are unacceptable.

Sabah’s Rights Undermined Again

The 40% net revenue entitlement is not just a number — it is a constitutional right under Article 112C and 112D.

After decades of delay, this was finally an opportunity to move forward — and GRS fumbled it.

Sabahans deserve to know: Who is standing in the way of our rights?

Conclusion: Sabah Cannot Trust GRS with Our Future

This is not the first time GRS has failed to uphold Sabah’s constitutional entitlements — but this is perhaps the most inexcusable failure to date.

A government that cannot even send a letter to defend our rights has no business staying in power.

We demand:

A full explanation from the Chief Minister and State Secretary.

Immediate rescheduling of the meeting with a new public deadline.

Accountability for those who caused this failure.

Sabah deserves leadership that is competent, courageous, and committed to the people — not one that lets our rights be lost in bureaucratic drawers.

Daniel John Jambun is President of

Change advocate Movement Sabah (CAMOS).

Subscribe Below: