We are outraged — but not surprised — by yet another revelation that exposes how the GRS-led Sabah government, under Chief Minister Hajiji Noor, has once again handed over Sabah’s natural wealth to outsiders and political insiders.

This time, it's a coal mining exploration licence covering a massive 70,000 hectares of forest reserves — an area nearly three times the size of Kuala Lumpur — awarded to a company owned by Farhash Wafa Salvador, a known close associate of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Aminuddin “Botak” Mustapha, both of whom acquired the company just weeks before the approval.

Let us be clear: this is not development — it is daylight robbery.

1. Sabah’s Resources Are Not for Sale to Political Cronies

Sabah’s minerals, land, and forests belong to the people — not to businessmen with powerful friends in Putrajaya.

How is it acceptable that a company linked to West Malaysian political elites, in partnership with Indonesia’s coal billionaire, is handed exclusive rights to Sabah’s coal reserves?

Where is the local participation?

Where are the opportunities for Sabahan-owned companies?

Where is the transparency?

While local Sabahans are still struggling to access basic amenities like clean water, stable electricity, and employment, the GRS government is quietly signing away our resources to outsiders behind closed doors.

2. Yayasan Sabah and State Agencies Are Capable — Why Outsource to KL-Based Corporates?

Sabah is not short of capable institutions. Yayasan Sabah, KPD, and local cooperatives have decades of experience managing land and resources. Yet GRS bypasses these institutions in favour of shady deals with politically connected West Malaysians and foreign billionaires.

If GRS truly believes in “Sabah Maju Jaya,” then why is Sabah’s wealth being exported out — along with our sovereignty?

This is not just about minerals — this is about trust, governance, and Sabah’s dignity.

3. A Government Drenched in Corruption Cannot Be Trusted With Sabah’s Future

The same Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd (SMM), chaired by Hajiji himself, is now at the centre of a corruption scandal involving alleged bribes, backdoor deals, and whistleblower suppression.

Let’s not forget:

Video evidence of Sabah assemblymen discussing bribes was leaked;

Whistleblower Albert Tei was denied protection by the Prime Minister;

The MACC downplayed the videos, while their own former chief, Latheefa Koya, demanded full accountability.

What more proof is needed that the system is rigged — and Sabah is being looted from the inside?

4. This Is Not Governance — This Is Pillage

Sabahans did not vote for a government that signs away forest land to foreign interests.

They did not elect leaders to write handwritten approvals for companies that changed ownership just days before approval.

They certainly did not expect their mineral wealth to be handed to Anwar’s inner circle and Indonesia’s coal kings, while our own local contractors and youth are left jobless.

This is betrayal, not leadership. This is colonisation through corruption.

5. Sabahans Must Rise — This Must Be the Last Time

The people of Sabah must demand:

Immediate revocation of all corruptly awarded mining licences;

A full forensic audit into Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd;

A ban on any natural resource deal involving politically linked figures from outside Sabah;

Empowerment and priority to local Sabahan-owned enterprises like Yayasan Sabah;

Prosecution of all those involved in selling out the state.

Sabah is not a mineral buffet for West Malaysian cronies. This land belongs to its people — not to Farhash, not to Amin Botak, and not to foreign billionaires backed by corrupt politicians.

Enough is enough. GRS must be held accountable — and removed.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

& Change Advocate Movement Sabah (CAMOS)

