Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
9mEdited

Daniel Jamban the Malay version of Pee Ramasamy with nothing worthwhile to say than to whine and make all sorts of allegations without substantiating it with a mosel of proof.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture