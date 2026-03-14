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When the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on 28 February 2026 — killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggering a regional conflict that is still unfolding as I write — the Malaysian government’s response was swift and unambiguous. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tabled an emergency motion in Parliament condemning the attacks. The Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement with Oman demanding an immediate ceasefire. Malaysia, as a Muslim-majority nation with longstanding ties to the Islamic Republic, spoke with one voice.

Except that it did not, quite.

Scroll through Malaysian Chinese social media in the days that followed, and you would have encountered a notably different register. Some corners of Malaysian Chinese online space were quietly, sometimes openly, unsympathetic to Iran — not from any principled engagement with the complexities of Iranian politics or the humanitarian dimensions of the conflict, but from something that looked more like reflexive civilisational alignment: the enemy of the Malay Muslim majority is, by that fact alone, not entirely my enemy. Others aligned instinctively with Beijing’s carefully calibrated position — condemning the strikes in measured diplomatic language while positioning China as the voice of a stable, rules-based order — not because they had weighed the geopolitics independently, but because Beijing’s position had become, by habit or design, their own.

Neither response reflects Malaysian civic values. Both reveal something worth serious examination: a segment of the Malaysian Chinese community whose political instincts are being shaped by factors other than their own national interests, moral reasoning, or history. That last point—the history—is where I want to begin.

The People Who Actually Chose This Land

There is an irony at the heart of Malaysian Chinese Sinophilia that its practitioners appear largely unaware of, and that most commentators have either not noticed or chosen not to press. It requires a brief return to a history that has been systematically misremembered.

The Malayan Communist Party was, for much of the twentieth century, the most vilified organisation in Malaysian political history. Its members were labelled insurgents, subversives, and — most pointedly — agents of a foreign power. That last charge was, in its deepest form, historically dishonest. The MCP’s fighters, the majority of whom were ethnically Chinese, were not fighting for China. They were fighting for Malaya. The party’s leadership consistently articulated the struggle in Malayan national terms: a sovereign, independent, multiracial Malaya, free from colonial rule. The 10th Regiment — predominantly Malay in composition — was living proof that the MCP’s vision was territorial and pluralist rather than ethnic. These were people who had, philosophically and politically, made their choice. Their motherland was the soil under their feet. It was Malaya, and nothing beyond it.

This was not rhetorical posturing. It was a deeply held position that exacted real costs. The memoirs of MCP veterans — a body of literature I have spent considerable years reading and studying — return to this theme with a consistency that is difficult to dismiss as mere ideology. What emerges from these texts is not nostalgia for a Chinese homeland but a profound and often painful attachment to a specifically Malayan one: to particular rivers, particular forested hills, particular communities where cadres had organised, agitated, and occasionally buried their dead. The jungle was not an exile from home. For many of them, it was home — imperfectly, tragically, but genuinely.

Beijing eventually betrayed them. When the People’s Republic normalised diplomatic relations with Kuala Lumpur in 1974, it quietly wound down its support for the MCP as part of a broader strategic recalibration. The fighters in the Thai-Malaysian border jungles were not consulted. They were abandoned, their decades of sacrifice subordinated to Beijing’s realpolitik without ceremony or apology. Many continued the struggle for another fifteen years before the Hat Yai Peace Accords of 1989 finally ended the armed insurgency. Some never returned to the country they had fought for.

I raise this history not to rehabilitate the MCP’s politics, which carried real violence and real failures, nor to endorse its ideology. I raise it because it establishes a fact that should anchor every serious conversation about Malaysian Chinese identity and China: the people most committed to this soil, who staked their lives on belonging here, were abandoned by Beijing without hesitation the moment that abandonment served Chinese strategic interests. That is not a minor footnote. It is the essential context.

The Loyalty That Beijing Has Always Understood

The current war in the Middle East has clarified something about Beijing’s relationship with the communities that look to it for cultural and political orientation. China’s response to the Iran conflict has been, as the Israeli think tank INSS observed, characteristically self-interested: measured public condemnations of the strikes, diplomatic positioning as a voice of reason and stability, and careful calibration of its relationship with Tehran in line with its own energy needs and its competition with Washington. Beijing has expressed grave concern, called for dialogue, and sent a special envoy. It has not, by any credible account, done anything that materially altered the outcome for Iran.

This pattern — loud rhetorical solidarity, limited practical commitment, strategic self-interest quietly paramount — is entirely consistent with how the Chinese state has managed its relationships with communities and states it has courted as partners. It was the pattern with the MCP. The difference is that the MCP fighters eventually learned this lesson at great personal cost. The Malaysian Chinese who echo Beijing’s geopolitical positions on their social media feeds have not yet paid any price at all, which may be why the lesson has not landed.

What is worth asking is whether they understand that they are not consuming Chinese culture when they absorb and reproduce Beijing’s worldview on global conflicts. They are participating, knowingly or not, in a foreign state’s influence operation. China’s United Front Work Department, its state media ecosystem, its algorithmic platforms — these are not neutral cultural vehicles. They are instruments of a state with specific strategic interests in shaping how overseas Chinese communities think about global events, China’s role in the world, and their relationship to the country where they actually live.

Two Very Different Attachments

It is important to state clearly what this essay is not arguing, because conflating different phenomena is one of the ways this conversation typically goes wrong.

The older generation’s connection to China was rooted in something tangible and largely apolitical. It was the Hokkien spoken at the dinner table, the clan association that helped a new arrival find work, the temple festival that preserved a ritual calendar carried across the sea. It was, at its core, a backward-looking love — personal, cultural, and not particularly interested in the Chinese state as such. Many of that generation were, in fact, deeply wary of the CCP, having descended from people who left China precisely to escape the turbulence of its twentieth-century political convulsions. Their attachment to Chinese cultural life did not translate into political loyalty to Beijing. The distinction mattered to them, even if they could not always articulate it.

What is happening among a segment of younger Malaysian Chinese is qualitatively different. It is an identification with the Chinese state — its power, its nationalism, its global assertiveness — constructed largely through screens, through Douyin’s algorithmically curated content, through WeChat ecosystems seeded with state media narratives, through the spectacle of PLA military hardware and space launches, and Belt and Road infrastructure as symbols of civilisational resurgence. This is not the preservation of a heritage. It is the adoption of a foreign state’s self-image as one’s own identity. And the two things, however superficially similar they may appear, are not the same.

A Malaysian Chinese grandmother who lights incense at a Hokkien temple is not the subject of this essay. The Malaysian Chinese professional who reflexively defends Beijing’s position on Iran, or dismisses documented evidence of Uyghur persecution as Western propaganda, is.

The Silence That Speaks

The Uyghur question remains the most morally clarifying test of the phenomenon I am describing—and this week, Beijing has made it considerably harder to look away.

On 12 March 2026, China’s National People’s Congress passed what it calls a law on “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress.” On paper, it promotes integration among the country’s 56 officially recognised ethnic groups. In practice, scholars and human rights organisations have been unambiguous about what it does: it mandates Mandarin as the primary language of instruction from pre-kindergarten through the end of secondary school, effectively subordinating minority languages — Uyghur, Tibetan, Mongolian — to the status of optional electives. Magnus Fiskesjö of Cornell University described it as consistent with a systematic effort to suppress the ethnic diversity that China formally recognised after 1949. A researcher from PEN America put it more plainly: the intent is to sever children’s ties with their identity, history, and culture. The law also creates a legal basis to prosecute individuals outside China whose actions are deemed harmful to “ethnic unity” — language that deliberately echoes the extraterritorial reach of Hong Kong’s National Security Law.

The evidence for what the Chinese state has done to the Uyghur population in Xinjiang is extensive, carefully documented, and widely available. It includes mass detention, forced labour, systematic destruction of cultural and religious life, and now, formalised in law, the erasure of language itself as a vehicle of intergenerational identity. Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country. The Malay community’s response to Xinjiang has been, in many quarters, one of genuine moral discomfort. The response from a significant portion of the Malaysian Chinese community has been, with honourable exceptions, conspicuously muted — and in some online spaces, actively dismissive, reproducing CCP talking points about vocational training and counter-terrorism with a credulity that would not be extended to any other government making comparable claims about its treatment of a minority population.

Consider what this requires one to believe. It requires the belief that the Chinese government — the same government that operates the Great Firewall, that has jailed lawyers and journalists and booksellers, that has now passed legislation making it illegal for Uyghur children to be educated in their own language — is acting in the interests of the communities it governs. In contrast, the researchers, former detainees, satellite imagery analysts, and leaked government documents that point in the other direction are all engaged in a coordinated fabrication. That is not scepticism. That is motivated reasoning in service of an ethnic solidarity that overrides both moral judgment and basic epistemic standards.

There is, moreover, a dimension of this that should resonate with particular force for the Malaysian Chinese community specifically. The right to mother-tongue education — the right to be taught in one’s own language, to transmit a cultural inheritance through the medium of that language — is not an abstract principle in Malaysia. It is the very foundation upon which Chinese vernacular education in this country has been defended, often against considerable political pressure, for decades. The Malaysian Chinese community has fought hard, and rightly, for the right that Beijing is now legislating out of existence for Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Mongolians. That the same community’s public response to this legislation has been, at best, silence, is a contradiction that deserves to be named directly.

For a community that knows, from lived experience, what it feels like to have one’s place in the national story contested, the willingness to extend to a foreign authoritarian state an exemption from scrutiny that would never be extended to any other government is worth naming for what it is.

The Curriculum and the Corporate

Two further dimensions of this phenomenon deserve attention, though each warrants more space than I can give it here.

The Chinese independent school system in Malaysia is a legitimate cultural institution that deserves defence against politically motivated attacks. What it also deserves, and rarely receives, is honest internal scrutiny about the ideological content of what it teaches. A history curriculum that presents the CCP’s narrative of national humiliation and civilisational restoration as the natural framework for understanding the modern world is not simply teaching Chinese history. It is producing a particular kind of political subject — one predisposed to sympathise with Beijing’s worldview before they are old enough to interrogate where that worldview comes from, or who benefits from its propagation. The shift towards Simplified Chinese as the default script further orients students linguistically and culturally towards the mainland, gradually narrowing the distance between cultural affinity and political identification.

The ethnic unity law passed this week adds a further irony that is almost too pointed to require commentary. The Malaysian Chinese community has spent decades defending the right to mother-tongue education — rightly — against periodic political challenges in this country. That same state, which Malaysian Chinese Sinophiles now celebrate, has just legislated that right out of existence for millions of its own minority citizens. If the principle is worth defending in Kuala Lumpur, one might reasonably ask why it does not appear worth defending in Lhasa, Ürümqi, or Hohhot. The answer, presumably, is that the principle matters less than the ethnic solidarity, which is precisely the problem this essay is trying to name.

In the economic sphere, the enthusiasm with which some segments of the Malaysian Chinese business community greeted Chinese investment under the Belt and Road Initiative — treating Beijing’s presence as an asset to them specifically, as ethnic kin, rather than as a question for all Malaysians to evaluate on its merits — reflects the same underlying conflation. When the interests of a foreign state and the interests of an ethnic community are treated as coextensive, it does not serve the community. It makes the community legible, to its domestic critics, as a constituency whose loyalties are available to the highest foreign bidder. This is not a characterisation that Malaysian Chinese Sinophiles would recognise as fair. It is, however, one that their behaviour makes available to those who wish to deploy it.

A Word on What This Is Not

I am aware that arguments of this kind can be, and frequently are, misappropriated. Some would read the preceding paragraphs as confirmation of a narrative they have long wanted to tell: that the Malaysian Chinese community is constitutionally incapable of primary loyalty to Malaysia, that its cultural distinctiveness is a form of subversion, that its very existence as a community with particular identities and institutions is a problem to be solved rather than a diversity to be accommodated.

I want to be direct: that reading would be wrong, and the people who would advance it should find no comfort here.

The Malaysian Chinese community’s legitimate grievances — about structural marginalisation, about the limits placed on its participation in the national story, about how ethnicity has been weaponised against it politically — are real and documented. The argument I am making does not dismiss those grievances. It takes them seriously enough to say that the response of orienting one’s political identity towards a foreign authoritarian state is not only morally questionable but strategically self-defeating. It hands to the community’s critics the one argument that is genuinely difficult to answer: that if you celebrate Beijing’s power while living in Kuala Lumpur, you should not be surprised when people question where your primary commitments lie.

The MCP fighters, whom those same critics spent decades calling Beijing’s agents, understood something that has been lost in the present generation’s romance with Chinese state power. They understood that the question of where you belong is answered not by blood or script or the dialect of a village your grandparents left, but by the commitments you make — to the place where you live, to the people alongside whom you are building a future, to the country whose fate is bound up with your own. That understanding was hard-won. It cost them more than most people in this conversation will ever be asked to pay.

The Question Worth Sitting With

The war in the Middle East will eventually end, or transform into something else, as wars do. The geopolitical currents that have made China’s rise so legible as a source of ethnic pride for some Malaysian Chinese will continue to shift, as geopolitical currents always do. What will not shift automatically is the pattern of political identification this essay has tried to describe — the habit of looking to Beijing for cues on how to think about the world, the silence on Xinjiang, the conflation of ethnic culture with foreign state interests.

That pattern will shift only if the Malaysian Chinese community is willing to examine it honestly, from the inside, with the seriousness it deserves.

The people who made the opposite choice — who looked at this land and said, this is home, regardless of the cost — were not celebrated for it. They were, for the most part, condemned, forgotten, and left to age in the jungle while the state they had once loved and the state they had once served both moved on without them. History has not yet given them the reckoning they are owed.

Perhaps the least we can do is remember what they understood: that belonging to a place is not inherited. It is chosen. And choices, as always, have consequences.

KL Pundit is a scholar based in Malaysia. He writes on contemporary affairs, history, and politics.

The views expressed are those of the writer.