The DAP’s complaints about UMNO joining hands with PAS in a rally supporting the incarcerated former prime minister Najib Razak appear futile.

UMNO’s commitment to Najib’s cause has been consistent from the start, and DAP cannot feign ignorance of this reality.

If the DAP was so concerned about UMNO’s stance, why did it not mount stronger opposition to UMNO’s inclusion in the unity government?

On the contrary, DAP leaders went out of their way to welcome UMNO leaders at party events, showcasing a remarkable willingness to collaborate despite past animosities.

The DAP should recognize that without UMNO’s participation, the coalition government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, often praised as the “Gandhi Mandela” of the Madani government, would not exist.

While DAP’s 40 parliamentary seats are significant, UMNO’s support has been crucial in ensuring the coalition’s stability.

Furthermore, DAP leaders currently enjoying positions of power, privilege, and influence owe much to UMNO’s cooperation.

Criticizing UMNO while benefiting from its support comes across as disingenuous.

The DAP cannot seek the advantages of power while condemning UMNO for pursuing its own political interests, including the rally for Najib.

For UMNO, the Najib issue is a matter of survival. Abandoning this cause would alienate its loyal support base, a reality DAP is well aware of.

Similarly, PAS’s decision to ally with UMNO reflects its strategy to court Malays still loyal to Najib.

While PAS may be accused of political opportunism, DAP itself is no stranger to pragmatic compromises.

Rather than issuing hollow criticisms, the DAP should reassess its role in the Madani government. If it truly opposes UMNO’s actions, it must confront Anwar Ibrahim directly.

Should the prime minister refuse to heed DAP’s concerns, the party must decide whether to stay in the coalition or withdraw on principle.

However, such a move comes with significant risks. Without UMNO, the coalition government would likely collapse, and DAP’s own relevance might diminish further. Already, sections of the electorate, particularly the Indian and Chinese communities, appear disillusioned with the party.

Ultimately, the DAP must navigate this delicate situation carefully. Instead of throwing stones from a glass house, it should focus on rebuilding trust with its supporters while addressing the contradictions in its current political stance.

Enjoying the “power, positions, and perks” of governance without accountability will only alienate Malaysians further.

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka. International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

