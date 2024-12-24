Share

The Democratic Action Party (DAP), once a vocal advocate for reforms, now finds itself in an uncomfortable position within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Madani government.

Despite holding 40 parliamentary seats and several cabinet positions, the DAP seems hesitant to challenge Anwar on his delayed reform promises.

Anwar, often lauded as the “Gandhi Mandela of Malaysia,” is unlikely to admit that the reform agenda has been sidelined.

Instead, he will argue that reforms remain on the government’s agenda but require time. However, this rhetoric is beginning to wear thin.

Some DAP leaders still behave as if they are in the opposition, forgetting their significant role in the government.

In the past, DAP leaders were vocal and assertive in their calls for change. Yet, since joining the Madani administration, they appear muted, particularly the cabinet ministers who have remained silent on Anwar’s procrastination.

Their current approach seems akin to the saying: See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.

Reform promises, once central to destabilizing previous governments, now seem inconvenient for the Madani government.

True reforms could challenge the entrenched racial and religious politics that underpin the current political structure.

Anwar likely understands that faithfully implementing reforms could weaken his grip on power—a political Achilles’ heel he cannot afford to expose.

The DAP’s silence comes at a cost. While its leaders enjoy the perks of power, the grassroots are growing restless.

Chinese voters, once staunch supporters, are beginning to question the party’s commitment to multiracial politics.

Indians, too, appear to be abandoning the party, while Malays remain largely uninterested.

The DAP cannot afford to remain complacent. If it continues to prioritize power over principles, it risks alienating its supporters.

With alternative political movements gaining traction, the DAP’s relevance may soon be called into question.

If Anwar is confident in his government’s strength, he should call for fresh elections. But talk is cheap, and the outcome of such a move could expose the fragility of his coalition.

Meanwhile, the DAP must reconcile its current role with its promises of reform—or face the consequences of its disillusioned electorate.

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka. International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

