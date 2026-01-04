Share

1. A stone ran away with Moses’ clothes: Moses was bathing naked when a stone took his clothes and ran away, forcing Moses to chase the stone while shouting at it. (Sahih al-Bukhari) See picture.



2. Moses slapped the Angel of Death in the eye: Moses struck the Angel of Death and knocked out his eye when the angel came to take his soul. (Sahih al-Bukhari 1339; Sahih Muslim 2372).

3. Satan urinates in a person’s ears: Anyone who sleeps through the dawn prayer will have Satan urinate in his ears. (Sahih al-Bukhari 3270; Sahih Muslim 774).

*So if you smell stinky in the morning, you know you missed your morning prayers!

4. A devil sleeps inside the human nose: The Prophet said Satan spends the night inside a person’s nose, which is why it must be washed after waking. (Sahih al-Bukhari 3295; Sahih Muslim 238)

*This is to save travel time. Satan sleeps in your nose so that it is easier to piss in your ears in the morning.

5. Hell complains that it is overcrowded: The hellfire complained to Allah that it is eating itself due to overcrowding, so it is allowed two breaths, one in the winter and one in the summer (Sahih al-Bukhari, Book 76, Hadith 577, Sahih al-Bukhari 3260; Sahih Muslim 2846)

6. Rats are transformed Jews: “A group of people from the Children of Israel were turned into rats, they used to drink the milk of camels. When they were forbidden from doing so, they disobeyed, and as a punishment, Allah transformed them into rats.” Sunan Ibn Majah, Hadith 3244

*I just knew it - the Jews were rats. Real rats.

7. The sun goes and prostrates under Allah’s throne: The sun sets by going underneath Allah’s throne to prostrate before being permitted to rise again. (Sahih al-Bukhari 3199; Sahih Muslim 159)

*And you thought the sun sets in the west. Well now you know.

8. Monkeys stoning another monkey for adultery:



8a. Narrated Abu Huraira, “A woman of the Jinn came to the Prophet (ﷺ) and said, ‘We, the Jinn, have seen the monkeys stone one of their kind to death for committing adultery.’” (Sunan Abu Dawood, Book 38)



8b. Narrated by Abu Huraira: “A group of people came to the Prophet (ﷺ) and said: ‘O Messenger of Allah, we saw a strange thing today! A monkey was stoned to death for committing adultery.’ The Prophet (ﷺ) asked, ‘Who stoned it?’ They replied, ‘The other monkeys.’ The Prophet (ﷺ) then said, ‘The law for the stoning of adulterers was established by Allah, even among the monkeys. Those monkeys stoned the adulterer because they were following the law that Allah had established for them.’ (Sunan Abu Dawood, Book 38, Hadith 4438)

*Well what do you say. This Sharia punishment is an idea borrowed from the monkeys. This was monkey business.

9. Satan flees farting loudly when he hears the call to prayer: Satan runs away breaking wind loudly so he does not hear the adhan (Sahih al-Bukhari 608 (Book 10, Hadith 608 in some editions, or Book 2, Volume 22, Hadith 313/323 in others).



*Wait a minute. At night satan sleeps inside your nose. Then when he hears the adhan in the early morning he farts loudly and runs away. So he farts inside your nose. Then if you did not wake up for the morning prayer he comes back and pisses in your ears. Dear Muslims, before you sleep at night you need nose clips and ear plugs.