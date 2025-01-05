Share

The straight answer is yes, Islam is a Judeo-Christian hoax. Firstly, here are some menacing warnings in the Quran,

Sura Baqarah 2:120 وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ ٱلْيَهُودُ وَلَا ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ ۗ - which means: Never will the Jews and Christians be pleased with you, until you follow their religion.

The Jews and Christians cannot perform hypnosis or magic tricks to force the Muslims to follow their religion. It means the mullahs and the Muslims will consciously decide to follow the Jews and Christians. Hence the Quran warns 'until you follow their religion'. Until you the mullahs/Muslims decide to follow the Jews and Christians.

And Sura al Imran 3:100 يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ إِن تُطِيعُوا۟ فَرِيقًۭا مِّنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ يَرُدُّوكُم بَعْدَ إِيمَـٰنِكُمْ كَـٰفِرِينَ - which means: O believers! If you were to follow some among those who were given the Book, they would turn you back from belief to KAFIR.

The mullahs say the Jews and Christians are the People of the Book because they were given the Book (Ahlul Kitab). The Quran says in the above verse that if the Muslims were to follow the people of the Book, they would become KAFIR. This is what the prophet taught the Muslims in the Quran.

The prophet cannot say one thing in the Quran (eg 2:120 and 3:100) and then say the exact opposite in his hadith and sunnah. That would make the prophet a hypocrite. The prophet cannot say in his hadith, ‘Muslims can still follow the Jewish and Christian traditions and beliefs. Dont worry you will not become kafir". Not only would the prophet have destroyed the credibility of the Quran and his own credibility, but the Jews (his sworn enemies according to the mullahs) would have made him a laughingstock. So please do not fitnah the prophet that he followed the Jewish traditions.

To be a Muslim, you must obey the Quran. There is no doubt about that. If you do not obey the Quran, you also disobey the prophet and you become a murtad or apostate. This is what the mullahs say. If you wish to follow the Jewish Bible, then say that you are a Jew or a Christian. Do not say you are a Muslim.

But sadly, this warning by the prophet in the Quran has come true. To a very large extent. After the mullahs fabricated the Seerah Nabawi, hadith and sunnah 200 - 300 years after the prophet, the connection between the Quran and Islam was cut. The fabricated hadith and sunnah of the mullahs was plagiarised largely from the Jews and Christians. And these copy-cat plagiarisms have become 'Islam'. The Quran has been completely cut out of Islam. There is no more connection between the Quran and Islam. In this quick essay I will first list 18 "Islamic" beliefs and practices which are not found in the Quran, but all of which are plagiarised from the Jewish and Christian teachings.

1. Saying Allahu Akbar (god is great). There is no such thing as Allahu Akbar anywhere in the Quran. It is plagiarised from the Bible. 1st Chronicles 16: 25 ‘Great is the LORD...’.

2. The 'Assalamu Alaykum' is NOT in the Quran. The Jews say Shalom Aleichem in Hebrew and their reply is ‘Aleichem Shalom’. In Sura 6:54 it says SALAMUN ALAYKUM – which is different and it is not a greeting but an honorific, a salutation.

3. Praying FIVE times a day is NOT in the Quran NOR in the Hadith. The prayer is plagiarised from the Jews and the Christians. You can watch this: https://youtube.com/shorts/R9pXxOTmb5M?si=zKpOATg_HypA-3Hi

4. Male circumcision. This is not in the Quran. This is copied from the Jewish Bible, Genesis 17:10 ‘Every male among you shall be circumcised’. The Quran says in Surah At-Tin, verse 95:4, "Indeed, We created humans in the best form”. The human has already been created in the best form. There is no need for circumcision which is another superstitious practice of the Jews. The vast majority of the human race do not circumcise and they outnumber, outlive and are more hygienic than the Muslims.

5. The sharia stoning adulterers to death. This is NOT from the Quran. It is copied from the Bible Deuteronomy 22:23-24 ‘If a man happens to meet in a town a virgin pledged to be married and he sleeps with her, you shall take both of them to the gate of that town and stone them to death ‘

6. There is no such thing as growing your beard for religious purposes in the Quran. This is also copied from the Bible. See https://sarata.com/bible/web/verses.about/beard.html

7. There is no adhaan or call to prayer in the Quran. This is copied from the Jewish Shema Yisrael call to prayer. See here

8. The mullahs forbid the making of statues, paintings and carvings of humans and animals. This is not in the Quran. In the Quran the prophet Solomon made statues. Sura 34:13 ‘They made for him what he willed of elevated chambers, STATUES, bowls like reservoirs, and huge kettles.’ Forbidding statues, paintings of humans and animals is plagiarised from the Bible. Exodus 20:4 ‘You shall not make an image in the form of anything in the skies, or on the earth or in the water’. Also Deuteronomy 27:15 'Cursed be anyone who makes a carved or molten statue, an abomination to the LORD!

9. Saying Amin or Amen. The mullahs say Amen at the end of reciting Sura Fatiha and after reciting du’a. There is no Amen in Sura Fatiha or anywhere else in the Quran. The Amen is plagiarised from the Jewish Bible. It occurs many times in the Bible, eg Deuteronomy 27:15-16 Cursed be anyone who makes a carved or molten statue, an abomination to the LORD!” And all the people shall say “Amen!”

10. Muslims walk seven times around the Kaaba in Mecca. This is NOT in the Quran. It is plagiarised from the Jewish Hag Sukkot or "pilgrimage" of Sukkot where the Jews walk SEVEN times around their holy temple to commemorate seven Jewish prophets Abraham, Isaac, Jakob, Moses, Aaron, Joshua and Phineas. (In the Quran the word hajj does not mean pilgrimage at all. Hajj means to debate, argue, to take a challenge, to embark on a cause). But in Hebrew the word hag refers to the pilgrimage as in Hag Sukkot.

11. Muslims say 'alayhi wa sallam' (peace be upon him) each time they mention the name of a "prophet". This is NOT in the Quran. It is copied from the Hebrew "alav ha shalom" (peace be upon him) which the Jews say when they mention their prophets. There is no SALAWATUN NABIY in Sura 33:56 of the Quran. Compare Sura 33:43 and you will see the truth.

12. The Muslims point their index finger when they say the SHAHADA during the prayer. This is not in the Quran. It is copied from the Jewish 'V'zot HaTorah' or raising the index finger and pointing to the Torah to indicate one god and one Torah. All these are superstitions copied from the Jews.

13. The Jewish hatred of dogs. As explained in the Talmud and by Rabbi Rambam [Moses ben Maimon, commonly known as Maimonides] ‘anyone raising a dog is cursed’. This is another Jewish superstition. There is no such thing in the Quran. In Sura 18 the Companions of the Cave or the ‘AS-HABUL KAHFI' were believers and they owned a dog which slept with them inside the cave. There is no hatred or curse against dogs in the Quran.

14. The Jews clip their fingernails according to a particular order: left hand: ring finger, index finger, pinky, middle finger, thumb, followed by the right-hand index finger, ring finger, thumb, middle finger, pinky. The Hanafi Muslims clip their fingernails first the little finger, then ring finger, the forefinger, the index finger, the thumb and lastly the thumb of the right hand. There is no such thing in the Quran. This is another silly superstition copied from the Jews.

15. The Jews bury their fingernail clippings. A verse in the Jewish Talmud says: “the righteous bury their fingernails, the pious burn them, and the wicked carelessly discard them.” The mullahs also say that Muslims must bury the fingernail clippings. These are just Jewish superstitions. They are not found in the Quran.

16. The mullahs say that apostates should be killed. For example, if you reject the Quran, you become an apostate and you must be killed. There are no killing apostates or even punishing apostates anywhere in the Quran. Killing apostates is a satanic punishment the mullahs have copied from the Jewish Bible. Deuteronomy 13:5 ‘But that prophet or that dreamer of dreams shall be put to death, because he has spoken in order to turn you away from the Lord your God’.

17. The word hijab is mentioned EIGHT TIMES in the Quran but nowhere is hijab associated with the headcover for women or with the idea that a woman’s hair is her awrat or nakedness. The idea that a woman’s hair should be covered is plagiarised from the Bible. 1st Corinthians 11:6 For if a woman does not cover her head, she might as well have her hair cut off; but if it is a disgrace for a woman to have her hair cut off or her head shaved, then she should cover her head. Mother Teresa and orthodox Jewish women covered their heads.



18. The Quran has absolutely no preference for using the right hand for anything like eating or giving charity. This is another silly superstition copied from the Jews. 'Jewish Mitzvahs and Traditions, The Laws of Using The Right Side. In a number of verses in Leviticus the Torah gives preference to the right side of the body'. The Jewish corruption of the hadith and sunnah is total.

HERE ARE 35 MORE ISLAMIC BELIEFS NOT FOUND IN THE QURAN.



19. NO FRIDAY PRAYERS (Friday not mentioned in Sura 62:9)

20. NO TARAWEEH PRAYERS

21. NO EID PRAYERS

22. NO WUDU’ WORD IN QURAN

23. NO AQEEDAH IN QURAN (AQEEDAH IS IN HEBREW BIBLE)

24. NO SHAHADA IN THE QURAN

25. NO ’99 NAMES OF ALLAH’ IN QURAN (FROM BIBLE)

26. ‘AKBAR’ NOT PART OF ’99 NAMES OF ALLAH’

27. NO PROPER NOUN MUHAMMAD IN QURAN

(HEBREW SONG OF SONGS 5:16 MENTIONS MUHAMMADIM)

28. NO PILGRIMAGE TO MECCA

29. NO WEARING IHRAM

30. NO KISSING BLACK STONE

31. NO STONING THE DEVIL

32. NO FASTING IN QURAN (TA'ANIT IN BIBLICAL HEBREW)

33. NO WEARING TURBANS IN QURAN (JEWISH BIBLE)

34. NO WEARING ROBES (BIBLE)

35. NO WEARING JEWISH SKULL CAPS (BIBLE)

36. NO TASBIH PRAYER BEADS (JEWISH)

37. NO RITUAL TASBEEH IN QURAN (BIBLE)

38. NO HOLDING WOODEN STAFF IN FRIDAY SERMON (BIBLE)

39. NO NIQAB, BURQA, PURDAH OR CHADOR (BIBLE)

40. NO SUCH THING AS ‘MAKRUH IS PERMISSIBLE’

41. NO SUCH THING AS HADITH OF NABI IN QURAN



42. NO SUCH THING AS SUNNAH OF NABI IN QURAN

43. NO IMAM MAHDI IN QURAN (ITS BIBLICAL)

44. NO HANGING UP HOLY WRITING IN QURAN (BIBLE)

45. NO REQUIREMENT OF FOUR WITNESSES FOR ZINA

46. NO CUTTING OFF HANDS OF THE THIEF

47. NO 70 LASHES FOR DRUNKENNESS

48. NO HARAM FOR ALCOHOL IN QURAN



49. NO SUCH THING AS ZAKAT RELIGIOUS CHARITY (BIBLE)

50. NO INSHA ALLAH. (IT IS ‘DEO VOLENTE’ / GOD WILLING IN BIBLE)

51. NO BURAQ FANTASY FLYING HORSE

52. NO SIRAT BRIDGE (SIRATUL MUSTAKIM)

53. NO TORTURES INSIDE THE GRAVE



54. Abu Huraira said: When anyone amongst you wakes up from sleep, he must not put his hand in the utensil till he has washed it three times, for he does not know where his hand was during the night. Sahih Muslim Book 2, Number 0542. This hadith is plagiarised from the Jewish 'Netilat Yadim' or ritual washing of the hands three times each when they wake up in the morning (beginning with the right hand).



55. To conclude each of their five daily prayers Muslims must bow their heads towards the right shoulder and then bow to the left shoulder and say assalamu alaykum (peace be upon you) 'to the angels seated on each shoulder'. This is copied from the Jews who conclude their prayer first by bowing to the left and saying the short Oseh Shalom invoking 'peace be upon the world'. Then they bow to the right and say Shalom Aleinu invoking 'peace be upon us'. Slightly different words but certainly another copycat ritual plagiarised from the Jews. There are no angels sitting on anyone's shoulder.



There are about 50 copycat items in this list. This entire list can be easily verified online. The mullahs will never acknowledge that even one of these practices has been plagiarised from the Jewish and biblical teachings. They will insist that these are all genuine prophetic traditions from the hadith and sunnah. Any similarities with the Jews are just coincidences. It is impossible to have 50 'coincidences' between the hadith and the Jewish practices. Plus the list can go on much longer. The early mullahs were busy plagiarising the Jewish teachings and passing them off as hadith and sunnah of the prophet. They have fooled the Muslims.

The Quran is a Furqan or criterion or confirming Scripture. The Quran can only confirm what is found written within its own pages. For example, the Quran cannot confirm the Jewish and Christian practise of saying Amen in their prayers, stoning adulterers to death, the Jewish hatred of dogs, killing the apostates, making the Shema Yisrael call to prayer, praying five times a day, male circumcision, headcover for women, burying fingernail clippings, cutting fingernails in a particular order etc. These are all Jewish teachings and superstitions.

Sura 2:120: Never will the Jews and Christians be pleased with you, until you follow their religion.

Sura 3:100 O believers! If you were to follow some among those who were given the Book, they would turn you back from belief to KAFIR.



THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THE MUSLIMS. THE MULLAHS CONVINCED THE MUSLIMS TO FOLLOW THE JEWS AND CHRISTIANS. OBVIOUSLY THE EARLIEST MULLAHS WERE THE AGENTS OF THE JEWS AND THE CHRISTIANS. AND THE MULLAHS FALSELY FITNAH THE PROPHET. THEY SAY THIS IS THE HADITH AND SUNNAH OF THE PROPHET. THAT IS A LIE. MINUS THE QURAN WHAT IS LEFT OF ISLAM IS A JUDEO-CHRISTIAN HOAX.



Aaron Musa is a researcher of social affairs and religion.

