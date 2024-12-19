PM Anwar has become a divisive character dividing the nation for political points.

The recent declassification and public release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge raise questions about its true intent.

While initiated under the former government of Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the current administration under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim continued the RCI process.

There is growing suspicion of a hidden agenda behind the RCI report. Was its purpose merely to pin the blame on former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad for withdrawing Malaysia’s appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Batu Puteh?

If so, was an expensive RCI truly necessary? Anwar could have criticized Mahathir’s decision without resorting to such measures.

Was the RCI designed to legitimize Anwar’s criticisms of Mahathir for allegedly abandoning Malaysia’s sovereignty claims over Batu Puteh?

However, the accusation of “treachery” seems misplaced. It has become clear that Mahathir did not act unilaterally. During the Cabinet meeting where the withdrawal was discussed, then-deputy prime minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Anthony Loke, and Mohamed Sabu were also present.

If these ministers were aware of the implications, why did they remain silent?

Were they intimidated by Mahathir? Or were they uninformed about the significance of the issue?

Alternatively, did they later misrepresent the situation by claiming Mahathir acted alone? If so, this raises concerns about their integrity and suitability as ministers in the current administration.

The two ministers—Anthony Loke and Mohamed Sabu—are key members of Anwar’s government today.

If they truly lacked knowledge of such a critical sovereignty matter, their competence is in question.

On the other hand, if they knowingly shifted blame to Mahathir, their trustworthiness is equally suspect.

The RCI appears politically motivated, aiming to discredit Mahathir and his associates. However, Anwar should reflect on the broader context.

Why did Malaysia agree to a joint application with Singapore to the ICJ in the first place?

Once the ICJ made its ruling, both countries were bound to respect it.

Furthermore, why did it take nearly nine years to file an appeal, citing “new information”?

Mahathir, rightly or wrongly, relied on expert advice when withdrawing the appeal. While his decision might have been politically unwise, it does not warrant the label of “treachery.”

Instead of using the RCI as a tool to vilify Mahathir, Anwar could have addressed the issue with less dramatization.

The public is unlikely to accept the portrayal of Mahathir as a traitor. While he may have erred, he remains a staunch nationalist who prioritizes Malay interests.

Unlike others, he does not play both sides for personal gain.

As for the two ministers, they should take responsibility for their roles in the matter.

If they cannot own up to their actions, they should step down.

Meanwhile, Mahathir’s supporters have begun filing police reports, accusing the government of mishandling the RCI process.

The controversy surrounding the RCI reflects deeper political motivations, undermining its credibility and reinforcing the perception of it as a tool for political retribution.

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka. International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

