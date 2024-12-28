Share

Former Law Minister Zaid Ibrahim’s call for dialogue and openness to address racial discord is commendable.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has often used cultural and religious festivals, including Christmas, to promote goodwill and harmony.

However, such gestures do little to address the deeply entrenched racism and religious intolerance in Malaysia’s political, social, and economic systems, where power remains dependent on race and religion.

From independence to the present, successive governments—regardless of their rhetoric—have relied on racial and religious politics to maintain power.

While Anwar’s party is ostensibly multiracial, its multiracialism exists under the shadow of Malay hegemonic dominance.

Anwar himself, despite appearing open and flexible, subscribes to this paradigm, leveraging race and religion to sustain his leadership.

The presence of multiracial parties within the ruling coalition merely legitimizes this system of dominance.

Crackdowns on the politicization of race, religion, and royalty serve not to dismantle their divisive potential but to safeguard the very structure they uphold.

Openness and dialogue are essential for interracial harmony, but in a system fortified by race and religion, their impact is limited.

Laws restricting discourse stifle genuine openness, creating a climate of fear and censorship.

The government’s refusal to acknowledge the fundamental equality of citizens renders such initiatives hollow.

While Anwar speaks of diversity, pluralism, and democracy on international platforms, these principles are undermined at home by political expediency.

The real question is whether the government is willing to foster genuine equality, allowing discussions without fear of legal retribution.

Without this commitment, openness and dialogue will remain symbolic gestures, unable to bridge the nation’s deep divisions.

Malaysia’s governance must transcend election-cycle survival and focus on substantive reforms. Without addressing the systemic inequities that deny citizens their rights, unity and harmony will remain elusive.

As long as the Sword of Damocles hangs around the necks of Malaysian in the forms of restrictions on open speech and publications, what kind of open dialogues could be promoted?

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka. International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

