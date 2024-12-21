Share

Does Musa Aman’s appointment as Sabah Governor symbolise neo-colonialism?

Sabah and Sarawak: navigating federalism amidst peninsula political intrusion

The political dynamics between Sabah and Sarawak in Borneo and Peninsular Malaysia have long been fraught with tension, exacerbated by the incursion of peninsula-based political parties into the eastern regions.

The presence of these parties—UMNO, PAS, DAP, and PKR—has introduced divisive ethnic and religious politics, threatening the social cohesion and unique political landscape of Sabah and Sarawak.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) have attempted to establish themselves in these regions but have faced significant pushback due to their peninsula-centric ideologies.

The DAP, while proclaiming itself as a champion of multiracial politics, often functions as a party for the Chinese community. This approach alienates the local Chinese population in Sabah and Sarawak, who have historically shared a closer bond with indigenous communities than their counterparts in the peninsula.

Similarly, PKR’s brand of multiethnic politics has struggled to resonate with native communities, as it is perceived as overly influenced by Peninsular Malaysia’s sociopolitical context.

On the other hand, UMNO and PAS have introduced even more contentious forms of politics.

UMNO’s foray into Sabah has been particularly disruptive, fostering corruption and money laundering among local elites.

Its divisive ethnic and religious politics, which have historically polarized communities in the peninsula, are ill-suited to Sabah’s and Sarawak’s multicultural and multireligious societies.

PAS, with its strict Islamic agenda, finds little appeal among the cosmopolitan and religiously diverse populations in these regions but still poses the potential for sowing discord.

The entry of these peninsula-based parties has not only deepened divisions among natives but also diluted the distinct political identity of Sabah and Sarawak.

Historically, these regions have maintained political autonomy by resisting the encroachment of peninsula-based ideologies.

However, in recent decades, the gradual but persistent incursion of these parties has eroded this autonomy, making the political landscape increasingly resemble that of the peninsula.

This political meddling compounds the grievances arising from the unequal federal arrangement established under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

While some progress has been made in addressing the agreement’s ambiguities, fundamental issues such as equitable resource sharing and representation remain unresolved.

The federal government’s failure to evolve the terms of MA63 in response to changing political realities has fueled nationalist sentiments, with many in Sabah and Sarawak calling for greater autonomy or even secession.

For instance, Sabah and Sarawak contribute a significant share of Malaysia’s oil and gas revenue—estimated at over 20% of the national total—but receive disproportionately low federal allocations in return.

Additionally, their parliamentary representation remains limited, with only 25% of seats in the Dewan Rakyat, despite the regions constituting nearly 60% of Malaysia’s landmass.

The intrusion of peninsula-based political parties into Sabah and Sarawak is not only unnecessary but counterproductive.

Instead of fostering national unity, these parties have exported their brand of divisive politics, undermining social harmony and accelerating centrifugal tendencies.

If the peninsula political parties truly respect the unique identity and aspirations of Sabah and Sarawak, they must withdraw from these regions and allow local parties to represent their people’s interests.

A reconfiguration of federalism is urgently needed—one that respects the autonomy of Sabah and Sarawak while addressing their longstanding grievances.

Beyond resolving the loopholes in MA63, the federal government must pursue structural reforms to ensure fairer resource distribution, greater political representation, and respect for regional autonomy. Only then can Malaysia move towards a more inclusive and equitable federation.

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka. International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

