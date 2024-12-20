Share

Anwar Ibrahim, once compared to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

The earlier prime ministers of Malaysia never made grand promises to overhaul the political, economic, and social systems.

Yet, under their administrations, the country descended into various crises. The root cause of these issues lay in how UMNO exploited the system to benefit its elites, a problem that persists today in more insidious ways under the much-celebrated Madani government.

No other prime minister has used the rhetoric of reform as a platform to rise to power as extensively as the current Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim.

A sycophant DAP MP even went as far as likening him to Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela.

Anwar, however, has not distanced himself from these lofty comparisons, despite the obvious disparity.

Before ascending to power, Anwar was seen as the leader who could transform the nation through bold reforms.

Malaysians believed they had finally found someone willing to tackle the entrenched political and economic malaise.

Two years after his rise, however, the central question remains: where are the much-promised reforms?

Anwar became prime minister through a broad-based coalition—the Unity Government—comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), and parties from Sabah and Sarawak.

He secured the parliamentary majority needed to convince the Agong, a feat his rival Perikatan Nasional (PN) could not achieve.

But two years in, it is evident that reforms—once the hallmark of PH in opposition—have been sidelined. What few incremental changes exist are exaggerated as reformative progress, but substantive change remains elusive. Why?

Historically, Anwar built his political brand on opposing Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and rallying support for reform.

However, his commitment to reform appears hollow, serving primarily as a vehicle to achieve his ambition of becoming prime minister.

The past two years have seen further deterioration in Malaysia’s political and economic systems.

Corruption remains a major issue. Instead of eradicating it, the government appears to tolerate it by dropping high-profile court cases against UMNO elites such as Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Musa Aman, and even Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

These decisions signal that Anwar prioritizes political survival over justice.

Why protect UMNO leaders with well-documented allegations of corruption?

Combating corruption and financial malfeasance was supposed to be central to Anwar’s reform agenda.

Instead, his administration continues the status quo, offering rhetoric without tangible action.

Is Anwar any different from his predecessors? The answer is no. The key difference is that the others never promised reform in the first place.

The failure to address corruption is deeply troubling to Malaysians. Instead of defeating it, corruption is resurging. Anwar’s obsession with remaining in power has led to a reluctance to act against corrupt allies whose political support he needs. Without them, his government’s stability hangs in the balance.

Even serious allegations of corruption related to mining in Sabah have been brushed aside for political expediency.

The DAP, once vocal in its criticism of corruption, has now fallen silent, prioritizing its place in the ruling coalition over its principles.

Anwar’s inconsistency is glaring. He once condemned the legal system for dropping charges against Musa Aman, yet later congratulated him on his appointment as Sabah’s governor.

This hypocrisy epitomizes the compromises made for political survival.

Rather than transcending the politics of race and religion, Anwar appears trapped in their divisive logic, using them to maintain power rather than to unite the nation.

Despite his philosophical rhetoric, his actions reinforce the very divisions he claims to oppose.

In conclusion, reformasi—the clarion call for sweeping reform—has devolved into reformati, a hollow promise used to perpetuate the status quo.

Malaysians who hoped for transformative change under Anwar Ibrahim are left disillusioned as reform takes a backseat to political expediency.

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka. International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

Subscribe Below: