Comment: With the mere possibility that the draconian Internal Security Act (ISA) would be re-introduced by a group of people who have lost their integrity, citizens must resist. The narrative that those who stir up racial tension should be incarcerated under the ISA is a misnomer. Those who are doing so, are all from one racial group. This reasoning is a ploy to garner public support. The government just wants an excuse to clap down on opposition before the next election. Such power should never be put in their hands.

The proposal to revive the Internal Security Act (ISA) as a solution to managing racial and religious extremism in Malaysia is deeply flawed.

While issues of race and religion undeniably have the potential to ignite unrest, reviving the ISA—a law infamous for its misuse to silence dissent—is not the answer.

Yes, we need a responsible, honest, and just government to manage the divisive forces of racial and religious politics.

However, the problem lies not in the absence of stringent laws but in the selective enforcement of existing ones.

Malaysia already has sufficient legislation to address extremism. If these laws are inadequately or inconsistently applied, adding new draconian measures like the ISA would only exacerbate the issue.

The ISA’s history demonstrates its abuse by those in power to suppress opposition rather than to safeguard national security.

It blurred the lines between genuine threats and moderate dissent, eroding trust in the rule of law.

Any attempt to reinstate it would risk the same pitfalls, undermining democracy and human rights in the process.

The argument that new laws are necessary to curb extremism overlooks the core issue: enforcement.

Strengthening the capacity, neutrality, and accountability of law enforcement is what’s required, not the creation of harsher laws.

The enforcement problem stems from political interference and systemic weaknesses, not from legal inadequacies.

Malaysia must resist the temptation to resort to repressive legislation in response to societal challenges.

Laws like the Sedition Act, Sosma, and other anti-human rights measures should also be reexamined and phased out.

The solution lies in courageous governance that respects fundamental human rights and prioritizes justice over control.

The ISA should remain in the dustbin of history, along with any attempts to revive authoritarian tools under the guise of maintaining order.

Malaysians deserve leadership that upholds democracy, not a return to a Hobbesian state of repression.

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka. International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

