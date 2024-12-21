Share

The concern is not about Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim directly influencing the Attorney General’s Office (AGC) in its controversial decisions to drop charges against allegedly corrupt leaders.

The core issue lies in why the AGC is withdrawing charges in cases involving serious allegations of corruption and money laundering.

For instance, the High Court recently discharged Rosmah Mansor, wife of convicted former Prime Minister Najib Razak, without requiring her defense.

Rosmah Mansor suing the government. If she wins taxpayers will be giving her more.

Similarly, UMNO leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi received a discharge not amounting to acquittal on 47 charges of corruption and money laundering.

These developments occurred under Anwar’s government, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the justice system.

Anwar previously criticized the legal system as “two-tiered,” favoring the rich over the poor.

However, his endorsement of Musa Aman as the governor of Sabah, despite Musa’s corruption charges being dropped by a previous administration, contradicts his reformist stance.

Anwar claimed the appointment was the Agong’s sole prerogative, but it is difficult to believe that the government played no role in the decision.

Non-governmental organizations and public voices are calling for structural reforms, including separating the public prosecution office from the AGC.

While such a move might enhance efficiency, it alone cannot resolve systemic issues that allow influential figures to evade justice.

The deeper concern is why the public prosecution system is failing. Why are prominent individuals with extensive corruption charges being cleared while the justice system harshly penalizes the less privileged?

Anwar’s repeated assertions of commitment to reform ring hollow in the face of these systemic failures.

The public questions whether clandestine forces within the government are undermining the administration and sabotaging reform efforts.

If such forces exist, Anwar must confront them, or risk losing credibility as a reformist leader.

His government appears unwilling to disrupt the status quo, prioritizing political survival over substantive change.

Genuine reforms might jeopardize his coalition’s fragile power base, but doing nothing threatens the moral foundation of his leadership.

Anwar is at a crossroads. He must choose between superficial reforms that maintain political expediency and bold changes that could risk his position but restore public faith in the justice system.

Without decisive action, his rhetoric of reformasi will become an empty slogan, and the justice system will remain in disarray.

Prof. Dr. P Ramasamy

Malaysian, 75 years of age. Former professor of political economy UKM. Former Senior Research Fellow, ISEAS. Former Visiting Professor, University Kassel, Germany. Deputy Chief Minister Penang, 2008-2023. Former member of parliament, 2008-2013. Three terms Perai state assemblyman. Former Chairman of Penang Hindu Endowments Board. Involved in peace talks in Aceh and Sri Lanka. International peace consultant. Chairman of political party Urimai.

Subscribe Below: