Malik ibn Sasaa and the Hadith of Isra Mi’raj - The night journey of the prophet or the Isra Mi’raj occupies a central place in the hadith and the mullah’s rituals. This hadith is foundational for the five daily prayers. Without the Isra Mi’raj there are no five times daily prayers. We have already seen that Sura 17:1 and Sura 53:1–18 describe Moses and have nothing to do with prophet ‘muhammadun’. The most detailed narrative of this hadith is transmitted through a Companion named Malik ibn Saʿsaa.



Malik ibn Sasaa holds a critical role because he is the only Companion of the prophet who has narrated directly from the prophet the full details of the story of the Isra Mi’raj night journey. No other Companion or wife of the prophet has narrated any hadith directly from the prophet about the Isra Mi’raj.



Malik ibn Saʿsaa, Biography and Historical Profile - Malik ibn Saʿsaa was an Anṣār from Madinah, belonging to the Khazraj tribe, most commonly identified as Malik ibn Saʿsaa al-Anṣārī al-Khazrajī. He was not a Qureshī from Mecca, nor among the early Meccan Muslims. The alarm bells start going off because classical biographical works (Tabaqāt and Rijāl literature) provide almost no information about his life:



Place of origin: Madīnah

Tribal affiliation: Khazraj (Anṣār)

Date of birth: Unknown

Date of embracing Islam: Unknown (almost certainly after Hijrah (620 AD)

Presence in Mecca (circa 620 AD): None

Participation in major battles: None



Malik ibn Sasaa was yet another mysterious character in the likes of Abu Hurayrah. What is clear is that Malik ibn Saʿsaa was not an eyewitness to the Isrāʾ Mi’raj event in 620 AD in Mecca.



According to classical Sunni mullahs Malik ibn Saʿsaa narrated only one hadith in his entire life and that was the hadith of Isra Mi’raj. Major writers like Ibn Ḥajar Askalani and al-Dhahabī do not attribute any other hadith to Malik ibn Sa’saa. This makes Malik ibn Saʿsaa exceptional among the narrators of hadith. Adding to the mystery is that Malik’s single and sole hadith of Isra Mi’raj is the fifth longest, detailed hadith in the entire corpus of Sahih Bukhari and Sahih Muslim.



Malik ibn Saʿsaa is remembered in the hadith tradition exclusively and entirely for this single narration of the Isra Mi’raj. Malik ibn Saʿsaa’s long, most detailed continuous narrative of the Miʿrāj, covers:



the opening of the Prophet’s chest,

the arrival of the four legged Buraq flying donkey/mule hybrid

the ascent through the seven heavens,

meetings with earlier prophets,

the bargaining of 50 daily prayers down to five



This hadith is recorded in both Ṣaḥīḥ al‑Bukhārī and Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim. No other Companion of the prophet is credited with a single, uninterrupted narration of comparable length and detail. Malik ibn Saʿsaa is the only Companion through whom the full narrative of the Isrāʾ and Miʿrāj is preserved in one continuous report.



The Text of the Hadith (Arabic) excerpted from Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī, Kitāb al-Ṣalāh:



أُتِيتُ بِالْبُرَاقِ وَهُوَ دَابَّةٌ أَبْيَضُ طَوِيلٌ فَوْقَ الْحِمَارِ وَدُونَ الْبَغْلِ، يَضَعُ حَافِرَهُ عِنْدَ مُنْتَهَى طَرْفِهِ...



فَرُفِعْتُ إِلَى السَّمَاءِ الدُّنْيَا... ثُمَّ إِلَى السَّمَاءِ الثَّانِيَةِ... حَتَّى انْتَهَيْتُ إِلَى سِدْرَةِ الْمُنْتَهَى...



فَفَرَضَ اللَّهُ عَلَى أُمَّتِي خَمْسِينَ صَلَاةً...



English Translation (abridged) :

“I was brought the Burāq, a white animal, larger than a donkey and smaller than a mule, placing its hoof at the furthest point of its gaze…

I was taken up to the lowest heaven… then the second… until I reached Sidrat al-Muntahā…

Allah enjoined fifty prayers upon my ummah…”



Another Companion, ʿAbdullāh ibn Masʿūd, narrated hadith about Isra Miraj which is associated with the other prophets mentioned in the Miʿrāj. An example of Ibn Masʿūd’s One-Liner: “The Messenger of Allah saw Jibrīl at Sidrat al-Muntahā.” Unlike Malik ibn Sa’saa this narration by Ibn Masud does not cover the entire Isra Mi’raj journey.



The most number of hadith narrated by any one Companion were the 5,300 hadith narrated by the mysterious Abu Hurayrah. Abu Hurayrah’s prolific and prodigious number of hadith becomes even more suspect considering that he became a Muslim only 24 - 30 months before the prophet died in 632 AD. The second highest narration of hadith was by the prophet’s wife Aisha. In her 13 years as the prophet’s wife Aisha bint Abī Bakr narrated 2,200 hadith. The third highest number of narrations was by Abdullāh ibn Abbās who narrated 1,600 hadith. When the prophet died in 632 AD, Abdullah Ibn Abbas was a young child between nine to eleven years old. In total these 9,100 hadith make up the most numerous hadith narrated by two Companions and a wife of the prophet who were nearest and closest to him. Yet all three of these people did not narrate directly from the prophet a single hadith about the Isra Mi’raj. That task fell on a mysterious person called Malik ibn Sa’saa about whom very little is known. And the story of the Isra Mi’raj was the one and only hadith ever narrated by Malik ibn Sa’saa in his entire life.



Adding to the mystery is that the mullahs do not know when exactly between the years 621 AD (the famous hijrah to Medina) and 632 AD (death of the prophet in Medina) did the prophet narrate the story of the Isra Mi’raj exclusively to Malik ib Sa’saa - such that no one else heard this hadith in full detail directly from the prophet. Not even to his wife Aisha, Abu Hurayrah or Abdullah ibn Abbas the nine to eleven year old child. Despite their proximity to the Prophet and their super prolific transmission none of them narrated the Miʿrāj in a single, complete narrative. And Malik ibn Sas’aa was not present in Mecca at the time of the Isra Mi’raj.



Malik ibn Saʿsaa’s single and sole Isra Mi’raj hadith narration profoundly shaped Islamic theology and ritual practices especially the five daily prayers for over fourteen centuries.