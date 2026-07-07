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In a significant political shift, Hamas announced on July 6, 2026, the dissolution of its long-standing governing body in the Gaza Strip, ending nearly two decades of direct administrative control. The move paves the way for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a transitional technocratic body, to assume day-to-day civilian responsibilities in the war-ravaged territory.

Hamas has ruled Gaza since seizing control from rival faction Fatah in 2007. The group’s Government Emergency Committee, led by Mohammed al-Farra, formally submitted its resignation. Spokesperson Ismail al-Thawabta described the decision as a step to facilitate a smoother transition and remove pretexts for ongoing conflict. “We are ready to hand over governmental responsibilities to ensure the committee’s success,” he stated during a press conference.

The NCAG, a 15-member panel of independent Palestinian technocrats chaired by civil engineer Dr. Ali Shaath, was established in January 2026 under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire framework. It operates under the oversight of President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, created during the October 2025 ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. The committee, initially based in Cairo, is tasked with managing public services, reconstruction, and civil administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume full control.

This development aligns with Phase Two of the Trump administration’s Gaza peace plan, which envisions Israeli withdrawal, Hamas disarmament, and large-scale rebuilding. However, implementation has stalled amid disputes over security arrangements and governance. Hamas has signaled readiness to step back from civilian rule but insists on broader political guarantees, including the establishment of a Palestinian administration, before fully disarming.

Israel has responded cautiously, with officials downplaying the announcement as “spin” or a stalling tactic. Israeli forces have expanded their presence in Gaza, with reports indicating control over approximately 60-70% of the territory in efforts to pressure Hamas remnants. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly emphasized that Hamas must be neutralized as a military threat, rejecting both Hamas governance and aspects of the NCAG framework.

Analysts view Hamas’s move as largely symbolic. While civilian employees are expected to continue their roles under the new committee, the group is likely to retain significant influence over security matters. The transition highlights deep challenges ahead where humanitarian conditions remain dire, reconstruction costs run into tens of billions of dollars, and trust between parties is minimal.

The Board of Peace, chaired by US President Trump, aims to coordinate international funding and oversight, but its effectiveness depends on Israeli cooperation and Hamas compliance. Cairo-mediated talks continue, focusing on advancing the ceasefire phases.

For the people of Gaza, the announcement offers a glimmer of hope for stabilized governance and aid delivery, yet it also underscores the fragility of the current truce. Whether this technocratic experiment can bridge the gap toward lasting peace remains uncertain amid ongoing military tensions and political divisions.

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