Misleading narrative

The ongoing dispute between the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Hindu temple and Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd is being framed by the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) as a private matter. However, this narrative is misleading.

DBKL’s historical involvement in the temple’s relocation and its subsequent sale of the land to Jakel proves that it cannot simply absolve itself of responsibility.

DBKL’s Role in the dispute

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif has attempted to mediate the issue by presenting DBKL and the government as neutral parties. However, nothing could be further from the truth.

While she may be new to her role, she must acknowledge DBKL’s historical role in the temple’s forced relocation and its failure to secure the temple’s permanence.

History

• 2008: DBKL directed the temple to relocate to its present site, giving the impression that it would be a permanent location.

• 2014: DBKL sold the land to Jakel Trading without informing the temple, setting the stage for the current dispute.

• 2014–Present: For the last ten years, Jakel Trading has engaged in discussions with the temple committee regarding relocation.

However, Jakel made no mention of a mosque being built on the vacated land was made until recently, raising concerns that this is being used as leverage to force the temple’s eviction.

The sale of the land was a letdown, disregarding the temple’s long-standing historical and cultural significance.

DBKL’s failure to protect a historical landmark

DBKL’s decision to sell the land without securing the temple’s legal status was a gross oversight.

Given that the temple predates Merdeka and even DBKL’s own establishment, it should have been granted ownership or heritage status. Instead, the temple has been left vulnerable to the whims of private landowners, making its future uncertain.

Why should the temple be forced to relocate again simply because a new landowner has different plans? The temple has already moved once—what guarantee is there that another relocation would be permanent?

Systemic displacement

This situation mirrors historical injustices, such as the displacement of indigenous communities in the United States.

A Sioux elder once lamented that white settlers wanted to put Native Americans “on wheels” so they could be moved at will.

Are Hindu temples in Malaysia now facing the same fate—relocated whenever authorities or private entities demand?

Federal government’s responsibility

DBKL falls under federal jurisdiction as Kuala Lumpur is a Federal Territory. This means the responsibility for the temple’s fate ultimately lies with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In response to the crisis, Anwar has dispatched an Indian minister and several Indian MPs to “amicably” resolve the standoff.

However, in this context, “amicably” appears to mean enticing or pressuring the temple to relocate to an unspecified site.

These MPs, acting on Anwar’s instructions, fail to grasp the deep historical and cultural significance of the temple and why Hindus in the area insist that it remains where it is.

Anwar’s contradictory stance

Anwar Ibrahim has been praised by some sycophantic Indian MPs as a leader akin to Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela.

He frequently speaks out on the Palestinian cause, yet remains silent on the plight of Malaysians struggling to protect their places of worship.

If Anwar is the great leader he claims to be, he could end this injustice with a single stroke of the pen. Instead of dispatching his Indian lieutenants to broker an unfair compromise, he should take decisive action to protect the temple’s rightful place.

Call for accountability

Urimai maintains that the temple must remain at its present site unless the Madani government intends to adopt undemocratic measures to erase a historic and heritage landmark.

DBKL must acknowledge its role in this injustice and take corrective action. The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Temple is not a temporary structure that can be uprooted at will. If Malaysia truly values religious harmony and heritage, it must act now to protect this sacred site from yet another forced displacement.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

March 21, 2025

