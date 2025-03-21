Misleading narrative
The ongoing dispute between the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Hindu temple and Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd is being framed by the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) as a private matter. However, this narrative is misleading.
DBKL’s historical involvement in the temple’s relocation and its subsequent sale of the land to Jakel proves that it cannot simply absolve itself of responsibility.
DBKL’s Role in the dispute
Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif has attempted to mediate the issue by presenting DBKL and the government as neutral parties. However, nothing could be further from the truth.
While she may be new to her role, she must acknowledge DBKL’s historical role in the temple’s forced relocation and its failure to secure the temple’s permanence.
History
• 2008: DBKL directed the temple to relocate to its present site, giving the impression that it would be a permanent location.
• 2014: DBKL sold the land to Jakel Trading without informing the temple, setting the stage for the current dispute.
• 2014–Present: For the last ten years, Jakel Trading has engaged in discussions with the temple committee regarding relocation.
However, Jakel made no mention of a mosque being built on the vacated land was made until recently, raising concerns that this is being used as leverage to force the temple’s eviction.
The sale of the land was a letdown, disregarding the temple’s long-standing historical and cultural significance.
DBKL’s failure to protect a historical landmark
DBKL’s decision to sell the land without securing the temple’s legal status was a gross oversight.
Given that the temple predates Merdeka and even DBKL’s own establishment, it should have been granted ownership or heritage status. Instead, the temple has been left vulnerable to the whims of private landowners, making its future uncertain.
Why should the temple be forced to relocate again simply because a new landowner has different plans? The temple has already moved once—what guarantee is there that another relocation would be permanent?
Systemic displacement
This situation mirrors historical injustices, such as the displacement of indigenous communities in the United States.
A Sioux elder once lamented that white settlers wanted to put Native Americans “on wheels” so they could be moved at will.
Are Hindu temples in Malaysia now facing the same fate—relocated whenever authorities or private entities demand?
Federal government’s responsibility
DBKL falls under federal jurisdiction as Kuala Lumpur is a Federal Territory. This means the responsibility for the temple’s fate ultimately lies with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
In response to the crisis, Anwar has dispatched an Indian minister and several Indian MPs to “amicably” resolve the standoff.
However, in this context, “amicably” appears to mean enticing or pressuring the temple to relocate to an unspecified site.
These MPs, acting on Anwar’s instructions, fail to grasp the deep historical and cultural significance of the temple and why Hindus in the area insist that it remains where it is.
Anwar’s contradictory stance
Anwar Ibrahim has been praised by some sycophantic Indian MPs as a leader akin to Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela.
He frequently speaks out on the Palestinian cause, yet remains silent on the plight of Malaysians struggling to protect their places of worship.
If Anwar is the great leader he claims to be, he could end this injustice with a single stroke of the pen. Instead of dispatching his Indian lieutenants to broker an unfair compromise, he should take decisive action to protect the temple’s rightful place.
Call for accountability
Urimai maintains that the temple must remain at its present site unless the Madani government intends to adopt undemocratic measures to erase a historic and heritage landmark.
DBKL must acknowledge its role in this injustice and take corrective action. The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Temple is not a temporary structure that can be uprooted at will. If Malaysia truly values religious harmony and heritage, it must act now to protect this sacred site from yet another forced displacement.
P. Ramasamy
Chairman, Urimai
March 21, 2025
Ramasamy's scathing critique of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Temple controversy in Kuala Lumpur exposes a disturbing web of religious intolerance and corruption woven by none other than Lord Mayor Maimunah herself. The duplicitous conduct laid bare is not only unprofessional but reeks of bigotry—an appalling stance for someone of her stature, deeply entrenched in the scandal through her relentless push to uproot and relocate the temple.
The plot thickens with revelations of a clandestine deal: Maimunah’s involvement in selling the temple’s land to a third party, without so much as a whisper to the temple’s board—who rightfully held the title—is nothing short of actionable malfeasance. Yet, this is merely one facet of a grim tale. When Malaysian politicians flaunt such behavior before the world—or at least the fifth of it that is India—it sends a chilling message. Why would foreign investors gamble on a nation where corruption festers so brazenly? A prime minister languishing in jail over graft, former leaders and the ruling party—stewards of Malaysia for nearly seven decades—steeped in scandal, all paint a damning portrait of a government rotting from within, with figures like Lord Mayor Maimunah as its poster children.
But there’s another angle to this sordid saga. Could it be that Maimunah, alongside Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is orchestrating a calculated act of retribution? Targeting Malaysia’s Hindu community in this way might be a perilous gambit, inviting dire repercussions from India and beyond. Yet their message to Malaysian Hindus is unmistakable: stay silent as Muslim places of worship in India face disrespect, and you’ll reap a bitter harvest here. It’s a ruthless tit-for-tat, a power play that sacrifices tolerance on the altar of vengeance, leaving Malaysia’s moral and economic standing teetering on the brink.