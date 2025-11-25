The view from my neighbor’s home yesterday

Since my article on the Hat Yai floods yesterday, there was a significant increase in the water levels putting many lives in danger. Many one story homes in Hat Yai are now completely submerged, while families in two story homes are now sitting on top floor balconies waiting for food and rescue. Many people in condominiums have exhausted stored foods and haven’t eaten for days. Shops and restaurants have been completely overwhelmed by the flood waters.

A view of Hat Yai city from the station hotel (Richard Barrow).

Chinese Temple Associations are now beginning to send out aid to those who they can reach. This is happening all over the city, working from the high ground around Prince of Songkla University, where the exhibition centre has become a flood refuge shelter.

Ton Kasama FB.

There was a major tragedy at Hat Yai Hospital. The generators on the ground floor were flooded cutting out off electricity. There are unconfirmed reports of people on ICU passing away. Patients are being moved by helicopter to other hospitals. The hospital flooded on the ground floor is basically out of commission.

The sense of danger cannot be underestimated. Most of the pictures are eerie in the sense that there are no people. Where are they? These people are not all in refuge centres. There were scenes of some people climbing on electricity poles waiting to be rescued. Helicopters have been flying around the city with ropes for people to climb up on. There is no where to go for refuge and safety, as most of the region around Hat Yai is completely under water.

Chutima Katai FB

Today in Hat Yai many people are in real fear for their own lives. Commercial air flights are now suspended where Hat Yai International Airport is an aid hub with supplies coming in through Royal Thai Air Force C130s.

Malaysians are still trapped in Hat Yai with evacuation teams waiting at Dannok, However, the road to the border are still blocked as of the morning of November 26.

Hroynut Media FB.

