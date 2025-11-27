Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Gopal Raj Kumar
just now

Wholesale logging, clearf felling over the years at least since 1972 when we first visited Hat Yai, Songkla and areas like Yala all of which were a connected rainfall catchment area covered in pristine rainforests were being cleared by Chinesed from Penang, Ipoh and their counterparts in Southern Thailand.

It follows a clear unmistakable pattern throughout South East Asia.

In his book "Asian Godfathers", Cambridge researcher and author Joe Studwell traces the rape and plunder of resources and the systemic corruption of local government going right up to state and federal governments by the pro Kuomintang supporters in Chinese communities in South East Asia.

Whilst the West celebrates them as 'hardworking' innovative and resourcesful communities, they ignore the damage these fly by night capitalists in South East Asia who exploit and plunder South East Asia and the indigenous communities that live there and benefit from their plunder before fleeing to places like Australia where they are now being recognized as the same plagues of locust like communities they are everyhere they go.

