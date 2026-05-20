Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denzel Koh's avatar
Denzel Koh
3hEdited

This kera jahat boasted he knew all about Covid yet believed the lies by Big PHARMas. Went along and bought billions of vaccines, God knows how much kickbacks he songklap. Now wants to be PM, Allah forbid!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Hunter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture